The non-rescue of Habeas Corpus.

The trial of Cornelius Singleton, who was executed in Alabama last November for killing a nun in a cemetery by smothering her with rocks, was hardly a model of due process. After begging to be taken off the case, the court-appointed lawyer refused to meet with his client, failed to object when the prosecutor struck all blacks from the jury pool and neglected to tell the jury that Singleton was mentally retarded. He then forged Singleton's name on a petition for habeas corpus; he was later disbarred. Singleton would not have been eligible for the death penalty if he had been properly defended; but six Supreme Court justices agreed last year that he should be executed anyway because of a 1991 decision that prohibits federal courts from reviewing more than one habeas corpus petition from each prisoner unless there is serious new evidence of actual innocence. "It was clear to everyone that the guy got screwed," said a conservative clerk. "What allowed all of us to sleep soundly that night was the knowledge that he was basically guilty."

The Singleton case epitomizes the law-and-order culture of the Rehnquist Court, where liberal justices object that constitutional rights are being violated with impunity and conservative justices counter, according to the clerk: "He's a bad apple who's had his claims adjudicated up the wazoo; let's fry him." (A less visceral response is that endless delays threaten federalism.) Since the Civil War, the writ of habeas corpus has been an unambiguous guarantee that any prisoner convicted in state court can have the constitutionality of his conviction, or his sentence, reviewed in federal court. But over the past fifteen years, Chief Justice William Rehnquist has transformed habeas corpus into a thicket of obscure and time-consuming procedures that prevent federal judges from correcting constitutional errors unless they cast serious doubt on the defendant's guilt. Rehnquist's innovations, most of them spun out of thin air, represent his most radical vision: an abandonment of the ideal of a fair trial in favor of a cruder search for something near the truth. Recognizing the problem, Senator Joseph Biden set out to resurrect habeas corpus as part of the Omnibus Crime Bill this fall. But by splitting the difference between habeas supporters and opponents, Biden has failed to reverse much of Rehnquist's legacy.

The centerpiece of the Biden compromise is a high-stakes trade-off: one bite at the apple in exchange for better lawyers. A 1989 study by the American Bar Association found that underpaid, often wildly incompetent, court-appointed lawyers are responsible for the fact that federal courts now find constitutional errors in about 40 percent of the capital habeas cases they review. (See "Habeas Corpse," TNR, July 15 & 22, 1991.) Under the Biden proposal, prisoners will be limited to a single habeas petition--unless evidence of actual innocence emerges--and they will have to file it within six months. (The statute of limitations is unprecedented: since the seventeenth century, courts have said that the right of freedom from illegal restraint never lapses.) In return, states will have to provide defense lawyers at every stage: two at trial, one on appeal and one after conviction.

Last year, Senate Democrats called for the creation of independent boards in each state, which would assign lawyers to individual defendants. In response to pressure from state prosecutors, the Biden bill keeps the assignment power in the hands of elected state judges (who are themselves under heavy pressure to rack up executions); but it requires them to choose from lists of lawyers approved by the defense bar. The bill does little, however, about the underlying problem of inadequate funding. Few competent local lawyers are willing to take on capital defendants for $20 an hour, the going rate in death-belt states like Alabama. By encouraging courts to penalize states that fail to set reasonable rates, the Biden bill could be improved.