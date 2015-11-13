The only constitutional value that O'Connor identifies is an aesthetic value. The problem with I-85, she says, is not that it segregates voters on the basis of race, but that it looks bizarre and therefore appears to segregate voters on the basis of race. Like Potter Stewart's definition of obscenity, this is an exquisitely subjective mandate for judges to strike down minority (and only minority) districts that offend their personal tastes. And O'Connor's premise--that the bizarre shape of the I-85 district can only be understood as a racial gerrymander--is puzzling. As Richard Pildes of the University of Michigan notes, the odd shape of the district actually reflects the self-interested maneuvering of white incumbents.

It is also hard to argue that strange shapes represent a departure from "traditional" districting principles. Describing the North Carolina district in Shaw, O'Connor quotes a state legislator's joke: "If you drove down the interstate with both car doors open, you'd kill most of the people in the district." But as Samuel Issacharoff of the University of Texas points out, the joke dates back to the 1970s, and originally described Phil Gramm's weirdly shaped district in Texas.

It is already conventional wisdom to compare O'Connor's opinion in Shaw to Lewis Powell's opinion in Bakke, the affirmative action case. Both seem to say that you can take race into account, as long as you do so subtly rather than overtly. But in fact, Powell's logic is easier to grasp than O'Connor's. Affirmative action programs in universities create individual winners and losers. But redistricting, by definition, affects group interests rather than individual interests; and no white voters in North Carolina claimed that the plan had diluted their votes.

The practical effects of Shaw also look to be more radical than the effects of Bakke. Powell's decision left universities free to engage in racial head counting, as long as they are discreet about it. After Shaw, by contrast, virtually every minority district in the country is now vulnerable to a constitutional challenge. Last July, federal judges rejected proposals to create minority districts in Ohio and North Carolina, although the shapes proposed were hardly unusual. Ignoring O'Connor's aesthetic theory, they invoked her rhetoric about political apartheid. Another federal judge is now deciding whether a black district in Louisiana, created as a remedy for overt racism by past apportionment plans, can survive Shaw.

O'Connor's opinion, in short, threatens to undermine the Voting Rights Act covertly rather than openly, which may be what the conservative justices had in mind. But although her frustration with racial balkanization is understandable, O'Connor is unable to translate the impulse into an intelligible legal principle. In the October 4 cases, the Court will have a second chance. Hispanic voters are challenging Florida's attempt to reapportion its House and Senate seats after the 1990 census. In Dade County, about half of the adult population is Hispanic; and the state legislature proposed to set aside about half (nine out of twenty) of the Dade County House districts for Hispanic majorities. But a Florida judge ruled that even proportional representation is not enough to satisfy the Voting Rights Act. In his view, the Act requires states to create as many safe minority districts as it is possible to create; and there are enough Hispanics in Dade County to make up majorities in two more districts. The U.S. solicitor general, Drew Days, proposes a different reason for creating more districts. In deciding whether Hispanics are proportionately represented in Dade County, he argues, courts should look to the Hispanic population of the state as a whole.