The War on Immigrants

The privileges and immunities of citizenship, Bingham thought, included the protections of the first eight amendments to the Bill of Rights, as well as-- this is relevant for Proposition 187--a broad range of other rights and benefits provided by the states, such as public education. Bingham also strenuously objected to the decision by a handful of states to allow alien suffrage in federal elections, arguing that "the sovereignty of America" should be reserved for citizens alone. As Jamin Raskin has demonstrated, the experiment fizzled after World War I; and Arkansas became the last state to revoke alien suffrage in 1926.

Although Bingham and the Reconstruction Republicans thought aliens could be denied the privileges of citizenship, including voting, serving on juries and inheriting land, they didn't believe aliens had no rights at all. All persons, whether citizens or strangers, were entitled to equal protection--equal enforcement and administration--of laws designed to secure their life, liberty and property. In practice, this meant that states were free to discriminate against aliens as long as they didn't single out certain classes of aliens for special indignities. And so when waves of attacks on Chinese immigrants swept through California in 1870, and the California legislature imposed a series of wildly discriminatory taxes on the Chinese, Congress passed a civil rights statute to extend to aliens the protection of the laws. "I am opposed to Asiatics being brought here," said the sponsor, Senator William Stewart of Nevada. But "while they are here it is our duty to protect them from barbarous and cruel laws that place upon them unjust and cruel burdens."

Over the past 100 years, California has passed a gothic variety of laws discriminating against aliens; but the Court has balked only when some aliens were discriminated against more than others. In the landmark Yick Wo case in 1886, for example, when the city of San Francisco refused to issue licenses to Chinese immigrants who wanted to run laundries, the Supreme Court didn't hesitate to find a violation of the equal protection of the laws. But the case involved discrimination against the Chinese, not discrimination against aliens in general, and the Court held merely that California had to treat all aliens equally badly. In 1948, similarly, the Court struck down a California law denying commercial fishing licenses to aliens who were ineligible to become naturalized citizens. But the subtext, again, was race discrimination: until 1952 Japanese immigrants were forbidden to naturalize under federal law, and California was quietly trying to discriminate against the Japanese.

All of this helps to put the judicial activism of the 1970s and 1980s into context. The meaning of American citizenship was transformed not only by Plyler v. Doe, but also by Harry Blackmun's decision in Graham v. Richardson, which held that states cannot cut off welfare benefits for legal immigrants. Far from being "the authentic voice of the American Constitution," as Bickel magisterially called it, the decision is hard to fathom. With virtually no analysis, Blackmun designated legal aliens a "discrete and insular minority," and he declared that all state laws distinguishing between aliens and citizens must be scrutinized as rigorously as possible. Blackmun's sweeping notion that aliens are a "discrete and insular minority," and that they need special protection from the political process, is puzzling. Since aliens have long been excluded from voting in federal elections, presumably they're not meant to be full participants in the political process. But the justices soon pulled back from Blackmun's extravagant rhetoric. In 1976 they held that Congress's plenary control over immigration gives it broad discretion to discriminate against aliens, and therefore it could restrict Medicare benefits to legal aliens who had lived in the United States for five years. " Citizens," the Court announced deferentially, "may reasonably be presumed to have a greater affinity with the United States."