The War on Immigrants

Despite his memorable aphorisms, Bickel's account of constitutional history is airbrushed and unpersuasive. For example, his notion that the original Constitution put the rights of citizens and aliens on the same level ignores Article iv, Section 2 of the Constitution, the so-called comity clause, which says that "the Citizens of each State shall be entitled to all the Privileges and Immunities of Citizens in the several States." The main purpose of the clause was to ensure that a citizen of one state, when traveling to another, would be treated as a citizen rather than an alien. A lot rode on the distinction, because aliens had fewer common-law rights than citizens did. Most dramatically, aliens in many states were prohibited from owning land or inheriting real estate. As recently as 1948, the Supreme Court upheld a California law confining land ownership to citizens, and even today, seven states and the District of Columbia regulate the amount of land that aliens can own.

The Constitution itself, as William Rehnquist has noted, distinguishes between citizens and aliens no fewer than eleven times, in a document noted for its brevity. This is largely a legacy of the crisis over slavery. In 1857 Chief Justice Roger Taney held that Dred Scott could not sue for his freedom in federal court because the Constitution was a social contract made by and for citizens; and no black man, freedom or slave, could be regarded as one of the citizens for whom the Constitution was framed. In fact, Taney was probably correct to suggest that the Constitution used the phrases "We the people" and "citizens" as synonymous terms. It was Taney's historical claim-- that free blacks had never been considered citizens under the Constitution--that was demonstrably false.

In their effort to exorcize the Dred Scott decision after the Civil War, the Reconstruction Republicans inscribed a distinction between citizens and aliens into the Constitution for all time. After setting out a national definition of citizenship--"all persons born or naturalized in the United States ... are citizens of the United States"--the Fourteenth Amendment goes on to distinguish between the "privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States," which are denied to aliens, and the equal protection of the laws, which is extended to all persons, citizens and strangers alike. John Bingham, the author of the amendment, was dismissed by Bickel as a gasbag, "a man of enthusiastic rhetorical bent, on the whole of generous impulse, and of zero analytical inclination or capacity." In fact, Bingham was the James Madison of Reconstruction; and he had a coherent constitutional vision that centered on the meaning of citizenship.