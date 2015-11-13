Court Watch

The lingering questions of the Thomas and Ginsburg hearings anxiously converged in a sexual harassment case before the Court this week. Can sexual banter in the workplace be punished if it offends women without affecting their job performance? And are men's and women's perspectives about sex so vastly different that women need special protection from the vulgarity of men? By answering no to both questions, the justices will have the chance to repudiate the most serious threat to the First Amendment of the past decade: the notion that words that create an "intimidating, hostile or offensive working environment," without inflicting more tangible harms, can be punished as harassment.

Invented in the 1970s by the feminist legal theorist Catharine MacKinnon, and endorsed in 1980 by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, the "hostile environment test" represents a radical exception to the First Amendment axiom that speech cannot be punished merely because it is offensive (see "Talking Dirty," TNR, November 4, 1991). And although the Supreme Court said in 1986 that sexually explicit speech has to be severe, pervasive and "unwanted" to create an abusive environment, lower courts have applied the confusing test more expansively.

A 1992 article in the UCLA Law Review by Eugene Volokh, who is now a law clerk for Sandra Day O'Connor, collects the most senseless of the recent cases. One court said that the use of gender-based job titles (like "draftsman" or "foreman") could be actionable. Another court required an employer to proscribe any "sexually suggestive" material, defined broadly enough to include reproductions of classical paintings.

The charges in the pending Supreme Court case, Teresa Harris v. Forklift Systems, fall somewhere between the extremes; and they are awkwardly similar to Anita Hill's charges against Clarence Thomas. Harris, a manager at a Nashville forklift company, was offended by the denigrating comments of her supervisor, Charles Hardy, such as, "You're a dumb ass woman ... what do you know?" Hardy also asked Harris and other female employees to fish for quarters in his pants pocket, and had a running joke that "large-breasted women are that way because they eat a lot of corn." After failing to complain for two years, Harris finally confronted Hardy, who said he had been joking and promised to stop. A month later, however, he asked Harris whether she had promised to "bugger" a customer to get an account. She quit, saying she had been sexually harassed.