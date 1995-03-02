Days's article also highlighted the interest group politics that prompted Congress to single out certain minority groups for special treatment. The current version of the congressional preference declares that the following groups should be presumed to be "socially disadvantaged": "Black Americans; Hispanic Americans; Native Americans (American Indians, Eskimos, Aleuts or Native Hawaiians); Asian Pacific Americans (persons with origins from Japan, China, the Philippines, Vietnam, Korea, Samoa, Guam, U.S. Trust Territory of the Pacific Islands, Northern Mariana Islands, Laos, Cambodia or Taiwan)." Women were added to the list in 1987. And the Small Business Administration, on authority delegated by Congress, has extended the preference to businessmen from Burma, Singapore, Laos, Republic of the Marshall Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Fiji, Kiribati, Sri Lanka and Bhutan. "What does it mean," Days asked in his article, "to say that there is evidence of discrimination against minorities'? One of the major flaws in the set-aside upheld in Fullilove, one that subsequent federal, state and local programs have replicated, is that the record did not explain why six racial groups were selected to receive the 10 percent preference." The remedial objectives that convinced Congress to favor Eskimos and Aleuts may be even more of a fiction when applied in a state with a relatively small minority population. " It requires far more," Days concluded, "to justify the inclusion of all or most of these groups in any state or local government set-aside program."

At the argument last week, Justice Stephen Breyer declared: "I assume that, as a matter of fact, it is rational to assume that black people have suffered from prejudice." But is it equally rational, as a matter of fact, to assume that all Micronesians, Northern Mariana Islanders and women have suffered from prejudice? Perhaps the presumption of social disadvantage for groups other than African Americans is not really rational after all; for Congress, as Days illustrated, lazily enshrined the presumption in the Surface Transportation Act of 1982 without considering evidence of discrimination against many of the favored subgroups.

Is there a meaningful difference between the 10 percent set-aside that Days criticized in Fullilove and the more subtle preference that he is now defending in Adarand? The beneficiaries of the current program are called " socially and economically disadvantaged business enterprises" rather than " minority business enterprises," and the preference is called a "rebuttable presumption" rather than a set-aside. To trigger the preference, a subcontractor has to show that at least 51 percent of its stock is owned by individuals who have experienced "racial or ethnic prejudice or cultural bias. " But members of the preferred gender racial groups are "presumed" to be socially disadvantaged, and they get the benefit of the preference without having to prove that they have actually suffered from prejudice. In theory, an Appalachian farmer or a Hasidic Jew can try to prove that he has been victimized as well; but, unlike the favored minorities, white men have to offer real evidence.

In his article, Days emphasizes the distinction between a "rebuttable presumption" and a rigid set-aside. But the difference is hard to detect. A racial presumption is a form of racial discrimination, as Judge Richard Posner argued in a recent opinion. Clearly, the state couldn't have a rebuttable presumption that black subcontractors should be barred from highway projects. Congress and the states, Posner notes, are conferring a valuable economic benefit--access to the presumption of disadvantage--by pronouncing entire groups to be victims of discrimination. This neatly defies the Supreme Court's warning that generalizations about racial groups are almost never enough to justify racial classifications, that only empirical evidence of discrimination will do.

At the oral argument, Days undercut his own distinction. He revealed that the presumption of economic disadvantage is rebuttable, but the presumption of social disadvantage is not. A disgruntled white competitor who has lost out to a Hispanic firm can challenge the decision by proving that the Hispanic firm isn't, in fact, small or poor; but he can't offer evidence that the owner of the firm was actually head of the Porcellian club at Harvard. So Congress now presumes, as a matter of law, that all Hispanic, Samoan and Aleutian businessmen, and all businesswomen, have been victimized by prejudice. And it refuses to entertain any evidence to confirm or deny the presumption--which is really an ethnic and gender stereotype--in individual cases.