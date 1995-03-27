Republican legal onslaught II.

The Senate Judiciary Committee this week debated a bill that would abolish the exclusionary rule, which bars illegally seized evidence from criminal cases. Instead, the bill would let victims of unreasonable searches sue the government for tort damages. "This hearing is an interesting and worthwhile academic exercise," intoned Senator Joseph Biden, who proceeded to browbeat the Republican's star witness, Akhil Amar of Yale Law School. Amar, a liberal Democrat, wrote an article in 1994 that criticized the exclusionary rule as a betrayal of the original understanding of the Constitution. The Senate bill was drafted by his former student, Michael O'Neil, who is now counsel to Republican Senator Orrin Hatch of Utah.

The Republican fixation on the exclusionary rule is a Federalist Society eccentric priority. In 1988, after interviewing hundreds of police officers and prosecutors, the American Bar Association concluded that "the police ... do not consider search and seizure proscriptions to be a serious obstacle." So why are Republicans clamoring to abolish the exclusionary rule when law enforcement officials have moved on to other battles? The impulse seems to be cultural as well as political, and it reflects suspicion of judge-created social reforms.

The Fourth Amendment says "the right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated," but it unhelpfully says nothing about how the right should be enforced. For the first century after American independence, the remedy for an unreasonable search was simple: sue the offending officer for compensatory or punitive damages under trespass or tort law. The most famous case of the colonial era was Wilkes v. Wood, in which crown officials, acting without a warrant, broke into Wilkes's house and seized his private diaries. English juries made the crown pay 100,000 pounds in damages; and delirious colonists, from Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, to Wilkes County, Georgia, named their villages after the litigious hero.

No court, in England or America, excluded evidence in criminal trials until the Supreme Court invented the exclusionary rule in the 1886 Boyd case. Even friends of the rule agree the Court's reasoning was mystifying. To use a man's diary or personal papers against him in a criminal trial, the Court held, would force him "to be a witness against himself," in violation of the Fifth Amendment. With convoluted logic, the Court then announced that the Fourth and Fifth Amendments "run almost into each other." Courts therefore should refuse to consider evidence illegally seized under the Fourth Amendment, in order to prevent a Fifth Amendment violation. But the Court has never explained how the admission of a bloody glove, for example, forces a suspect to be a witness against himself. In the 1970s, the Burger court backed away from the claim that the exclusionary rule is a constitutional right and defended it instead as a "prophylactic rule," necessary to deter future police misconduct. But the Court has never explained why, if the exclusionary rule is not required by the Constitution, the justices had any business imposing it on the states in the first place.