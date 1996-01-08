Southern Comfort

TRB from Washington

The budget stalemate has quickened Democratic hopes and Republican fears of a new congressional majority in 1996, but the fate of both parties is more likely to be sealed by the latest judicial battles over racial gerrymandering. Faithfully applying the Supreme Court's recent command that race can't be the "predominant factor" in districting decisions, a federal appellate court last week proposed to eliminate two of Georgia's three majority black congressional districts. Although embattled white Democrats are hailing the decision as a lifeline, it may only accelerate the realignment of the South and help propel the Republican Congress into the next century.

If the ghost of Lee Atwater were raised from the grave, it would cackle at the Republicans' knack for surpassing themselves in exploiting racial politics. In the 1980s, conservative Republicans forged a cynical alliance with black Democrats. Brandishing the Voting Rights Amendments of 1982, the Bush Justice Department required state legislatures (who are responsible for drawing new congressional districts every ten years) to create as many minority districts as possible after the 1990 Census. This deprived white Democrats of their most loyal constituents and contributed to massively polarized racial bloc voting that pushed white Southerners perhaps irrevocably into the party of Lincoln. In 1995, having achieved their realignment, Republicans now have the luxury of calling for the dismantling of the minority districts they recently insisted were compelled by law. And the color-blind Supreme Court has been happy to oblige.

The effects of racial redistricting on the Republican realignment are hotly contested; but Carol Swain of Princeton University conservatively estimates that the creation of fifteen black and eleven Hispanic districts after the 1990 Census cost the Democrats a total of seventeen seats in the last two elections. In Georgia, the shift was especially dramatic. Before the 1990 reapportionment, Georgia was represented by eight white Democrats, one black Democrat and Newt Gingrich. After reapportionment, Georgia gained one new seat and two new minority districts. The delegation now consists of eight white Republicans and three black Democrats.