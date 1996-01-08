Southern Comfort

The effects of racial redistricting on the Republican realignment are hotly contested; but Carol Swain of Princeton University conservatively estimates that the creation of fifteen black and eleven Hispanic districts after the 1990 Census cost the Democrats a total of seventeen seats in the last two elections. In Georgia, the shift was especially dramatic. Before the 1990 reapportionment, Georgia was represented by eight white Democrats, one black Democrat and Newt Gingrich. After reapportionment, Georgia gained one new seat and two new minority districts. The delegation now consists of eight white Republicans and three black Democrats.

On December 13, the U.S. Court of Appeals in Georgia proposed to eliminate two of the oddly shaped majority black districts and to replace them with six neatly shaped, majority white districts. By dispersing the most reliable Democratic voters, the Georgia court's plan could give white Democrats a chance to recapture the seats they lost in 1992 and 1994. But it may be too late to staunch the Republican tide. In the 1994 midterm elections, Southern white voters favored Republican House candidates by a margin of 65 percent to 35 percent. Based on a computer analysis of the new map, the Georgia Republican Party estimates that it would gain twelve points in one of the current black Democratic districts and twenty-six points in another. If the court's plan is, in fact, implemented, the Georgia delegation after the next election might conceivably consist of ten white Republicans and one black Democrat.

In other Southern states, the partisan effects of the Supreme Court's new standards could be similarly extreme. On December 5, the Court heard arguments about the constitutionality of minority districts in Texas and North Carolina. In Texas, two neatly shaped minority districts could have been drawn in Dallas in 1990, if only the Democratic incumbent in the adjacent district, Martin Frost, hadn't insisted on retaining black voters to protect his seat. If the Supreme Court strikes down the Texas plan, and tells the Texas legislature to create more compact districts, Frost could well be displaced by a Republican.