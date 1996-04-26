The Day the Quotas Died

Because the federal government makes no attempt, in establishing its annual "goals," to account for the availability of minority firms in a particular industry or geographic location, the only way for agencies to meet their goals is to concentrate their minority contracting in certain fields, such as construction, where minority-owned firms actually exist. In ten states, as Clinton's affirmative action task force acknowledged last June, more than 40 percent of all construction contracts awarded to small businesses went to minority businesses, often under sheltered competition. At some sites, such as the White Sands military base, virtually all contracting is with minority businesses. For the white male proprietors who are shut out entirely from the bidding process, it's hard to imagine a more intrusive burden.

Tacitly acknowledging that the 8(a) program, in its current form, can't survive close judicial scrutiny, the Clinton administration is about to make an elaborate attempt to save it. Piecing together the precise contours of the administration's unpublished proposals is difficult--they were misleadingly reported in last month's New York Times--but Associate Attorney General John Schmidt told me that under the new rules, "if any agency is going to go beyond outreach, if they're actually going to use race as part of decision-making, they would have to observe limits determined market by market, industry by industry." For each national and regional market in which the federal government does business, Schmidt told me, the Office of Federal Procurement policy would make an "estimate of what level of contracting you would have achieved in the absence of discrimination." By examining Census data showing the numbers of minority firms in each market, the federal procurement office would set "benchmarks" for the percentage of minority firms that should be awarded contracts; but Schmidt said the benchmarks could be "adjusted upward if there is some evidence that discrimination has suppressed the availability of minority firms in that industry." A blue-ribbon commission--the Council of Economic Advisers has been suggested--would certify that, in the absence of discrimination, 25 percent of all construction dollars in Colorado, for example, would have been awarded to minority firms. The Department of Defense could then set aside no more than 25 percent of its Colorado construction dollars for minority firms in sheltered competition.

Schmidt is the president's lawyer, not his policy adviser, and he deserves credit for honestly trying to craft the most carefully tailored defense of racial set-asides that a lawyer could devise. Moreover, the broad categories of set-asides are mandated by Congress; and, until Congress repeals the set-aside laws, the president is constitutionally required to enforce them. Legally as well as politically, however, the president's decision to mend, not end, federal set-asides is a serious mistake. The entire project is doomed by a simple truth: the Supreme Court will only uphold federal racial set-asides in light of convincing evidence of past discrimination by the federal government itself; but, for almost twenty years, the federal government has been discriminating in favor of minority contractors rather than against them. Minority firms, furthermore, are only eligible for set-asides during the first nine years of their existence. All the current beneficiaries are companies formed after 1987, which makes the claim that they have suffered from statesponsored discrimination especially implausible.

Furthermore, when the numbers are examined honestly, minority businesses turn out to be overrepresented, rather than underrepresented, in federal procurement. In 1994, 25 percent of all federal dollars awarded to small business went to minority businesses, although minorities own 9 percent of businesses in the country. The administration tries to conceal this number by emphasizing that only 4.1 percent of all federal procurement dollars went to minority businesses, but this is the wrong comparison. Most procurement dollars go not to small businesses but to huge Fortune 500 companies, such as Lockheed and Exxon, that have no ethnic corporate identity but are owned by shareholders of all races.