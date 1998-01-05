America in Thick and Thin

But things changed. In the modern view of American citizenship, which the Court largely created on its own initiative after World War II, citizenship is thicker and more universalistic. It is thicker because citizens are presumptively entitled to a much heftier bundle of fundamental rights that can, in theory, be denied to aliens--most notably, the right to vote and to serve on juries. Political rights as well as civil rights are now considered part of the core privileges of citizenship. Under the thick view of citizenship, distinctions among groups of citizens--both the morally invidious kind, represented by racial discrimination, and the more morally ambiguous kind, represented by affirmative action--are harder, constitutionally, to defend. At the same time, citizenship is more universalistic because the distinction between citizens and aliens has become far less important: the state has to justify any discrimination based on race, gender, national origin, or even alienage, by showing that the discrimination is necessary to achieve important public interests; and therefore, the status of being a citizen, as opposed to an alien, has become, in many cases, constitutionally insignificant. In 1975, at the high water mark of universalism, Alexander Bickel went so far as to declare that " citizenship is at best a simple idea for a simple government."

The question in the Miller case is whether the Court will take the thick, universalistic conception of citizenship to its logical conclusion, declaring that distinctions of race and gender among groups of aliens are just as suspicious as distinctions of race and gender among groups of citizens. It is hard not to sympathize with Lorelyn Miller, but there are good reasons for liberals to hope that she loses her case. If the status of a citizen becomes constitutionally indistinguishable from the status of an alien, then there will be no reason to view citizenship as anything more than a charter of convenience, when it is a charter of belonging. By rejecting her claim, the Court has the opportunity to blend the best features of the classical and modern models, embracing a vision of citizenship that is thick and particularistic at the same time. By reaffirming Congress's power to make threshold distinctions among aspiring citizens, while denying Congress's power to make distinctions among lawfully admitted citizens, the Court would only enhance the richness and the distinctiveness of American citizenship itself.

The idea that naturalization acts cannot make distinctions based on gender, race, or national origin would have surprised the framers of the Constitution, according to Rogers M. Smith's provocative new history of citizenship in American law. Fired by fears that the United States would be overrun by Jacobins and aristocrats fleeing the French Revolution, the first naturalization act, passed by the first Congress in 1790, extended citizenship to any "free white person" who resided for two years in the United States and for one year in the state in which the person sought admission. Foreign-born children of citizens were eligible for citizenship if their fathers had once resided in the United States.

When Congress passed a new naturalization act in 1855, moreover, it rejected a version that would have granted citizenship to children of mothers who were citizens. At the same time, the new act automatically naturalized all women who married American citizens, but only if the women "might lawfully be naturalized under the existing laws." That qualification was added "to prevent the citizenship of Negro, Indian or Chinese women." A supporter in the House defended the automatic naturalization of formerly alien married women by noting that the provision involved little cost to anyone, because "women possess no political rights," such as the right to vote or serve on juries, and so lost nothing by a change in citizenship.