America in Thick and Thin

Rather than giving up, Lorelyn Miller decided to sue. The immigration law is unconstitutional, she said, because it treats men and women differently, based on an archaic and unjustified stereotype--namely, that women, not men, are more likely to have a natural connection with their illegitimate children. (Never mind that the stereotype was true in this case. Miller claims that this shouldn't affect the constitutional analysis.) The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit rejected the constitutional challenge, pointing to a Supreme Court decision, Fiallo v. Bell, which said in 1977 that Congress could treat illegitimate children born abroad to citizen fathers differently than those born abroad to citizen mothers, because of "a perceived absence in most cases of close family ties," and "a concern with the serious problems of proof that usually lurk in paternity determinations." But Judge Patricia Wald, in a concurring opinion, said that the Fiallo decision was "out of step with this Court's current refusal to sanction official action that closes a door or denies opportunity to women (or to men)' based on stereotypes or overbroad generalizations,'" embodied in Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's recent opinion ordering the Virginia Military Institute to admit women. (As for Charlie Miller, the citizen father, he could not assert his own parental rights because he was not a party to the case.)

But the case of Lorelyn Miller asks the Supreme Court to confront far more than the transformation in its view of gender; it also tests the Court's commitment to a broader transformation in the legal significance of citizenship itself. This is the really repercussive point. In the classical view, which prevailed for most of American history, citizenship was particularistic, which is to say that the distinction between citizens and aliens was taken seriously. There are traces, in the Constitution, of more universalist conceptions of citizenship, which hold that all persons, citizens and aliens alike, are endowed with certain unalienable rights, but the distinction between citizens and aliens, as William Rehnquist has noted, " is constitutionally important in no less than 11 instances in a political document noted for its brevity."

In addition to being particularistic, citizenship, once attained, was a thin status, according to the classical model, because it granted you a fairly narrow set of constitutional entitlements. For this reason, discrimination among citizens, like discrimination between citizens and aliens, has been generally permissible for much of American history. Outside the narrow range of (mostly economic) rights that could be denied to aliens but had to be extended to all citizens on equal terms--such as the right to inherit property--the government had broad discretion to deny certain groups of citizens (women or African Americans for example) all sorts of rights that we take for granted today, such as the right to vote or the right to serve on juries.