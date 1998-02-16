Meanwhile, even as the Court was narrowing the scope of impermissible searches, it was expanding the scope of permissible warrants. In the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries, when vigorous protections for private property prevailed, magistrates could not issue warrants for "mere evidence" that a crime might have been committed. "To enter a man's house by virtue of a nameless warrant, in order to produce evidence, is worse than the Spanish Inquisition," thundered Lord Camden in 1763. Only the fruits and instrumentalities of a crime, such as contraband, could be seized, on the theory that they didn't belong to the suspect in the first place. In 1967, however, Justice William Brennan, of all people, issued one of the most pro- law-enforcement opinions in American history: he abandoned the ancient distinction and held that government could use warrants to search the homes of innocent witnesses and seize mere evidence as well as contraband. William Douglas--the same justice who discovered a right to privacy in "penumbras, formed by emanations" from the Bill of Rights in the birth-control cases-- objected that Brennan's opinion threatened "the choice of the individual to disclose or to reveal what he believes, what he thinks, what he possesses."

Enter Paula Jones. During the 1990s, the vast expansion of the police power to compel innocent people to disclose sexual secrets, combined with the vastly expanded definition of sex discrimination to include "unwanted advances," has led to dramatic violations of what used to be called the " ordinary privacies of life." In this sense, if we need a precipitating agent for the Lewinsky affair, the most blameworthy candidate isn't Judge Kenneth Starr but Judge Susan Webber Wright, the Arkansas judge who permitted the lawyers for Paula Jones to rummage through President Clinton's sexual history in the first place. Even under the relaxed rules for civil depositions, which say that lawyers can use the subpoena power to ask about anything "reasonably calculated to lead to the discovery of admissible evidence," judges can limit discovery when its "burden or expense ... outweighs its likely benefit." Of course, Wright, like the Supreme Court, was bending over backward to avoid the appearance of favoritism to the President, with illiberal results.

In a legal culture that took seriously the value of sexual privacy, subpoenas, like searches, would be subject to a general test of constitutional reasonableness. Indeed, judges might choose to enforce something like a sexual privilege, not unlike the priest-penitent privilege or the attorney-client privilege, that presumptively would shield innocent people from the need to answer questions about their legal, but embarrassing, sexual activities. Presented with a request from Clinton or Lewinsky, according to federal rules, Judge Wright could have issued an order to protect both of them from "annoyance, embarrassment, oppression, or undue burden." But surely the judge should have been sensitive enough to privacy values to limit the scope of discovery on her own initiative; for, merely by asking for a protective order, Clinton and Lewinsky would have disclosed the very secret they wanted to conceal.

One way of thinking about the privacy issues in the Lewinsky affair is to consider privacy in relational, rather than individualistic, terms. Perhaps we should be most concerned about protecting people from being forced to reveal secrets that they have chosen to conceal, and less concerned about protecting information that people voluntarily confide in others. So, in the Paula Jones case, it was a grave violation of privacy for her lawyers to subpoena the widow of Larry Lawrence, the ambassador whose body was exhumed from Arlington Cemetery, to force her to deny rumors that she had been romantically involved with Clinton. And it was inappropriate for the Jones lawyers to ask Lewinsky about her relationship with Clinton, just as it was inappropriate to violate Lewinsky's privacy backhandedly, by asking Clinton about his relationship with her.

In Starr's criminal investigation, the privacy calculations look a little different. It's arguable that, by confiding in Linda Tripp, Lewinsky ran the risk that her conversation would be recorded. In 1971, four justices said that a government informer carrying a radio transmitter could slyly elicit information from a criminal suspect, as an agent glued to a radio receiver secretly recorded the conversation in a nearby room. Because all of us have to assume that our friends might betray our confidences when we tell them about illegal activities, the Court held, the fact that the conversation was taped didn't make the defendant worse off. Since Starr thought Lewinsky was trying to persuade Tripp to lie in a deposition, there's no doubt his decision to wire her would be upheld by the Court today. On the other hand, Justice Harlan, dissenting in the 1971 case, worried that broadcasting private conversations to secret agents might "undermine the confidence and sense of security ... that is characteristic of individual relationships between citizens in a free society."

In any event, it's clear that the "sense of security" Harlan described is dramatically undermined by Starr's apparent effort to persuade Lewinsky to wire herself to record conversations with Betty Currie, the president's personal secretary. (Wouldn't secret bugging in the White House violate federal espionage statutes?) The Supreme Court has held that people have less privacy in their homes than in their offices, but surely the White House, our national home-office, should have more protection than an ordinary apartment rather than less. And rumors of the flurry of subpoenas that Starr would issue to force Secret Service agents and White House aides to answer questions about the president's sexual activity bring to mind visions of, well, the Spanish Inquisition, and it offends the fundamental principle that innocent people shouldn't be compelled to disclose secrets that they haven't voluntarily shared with anyone else.

As the president digs in his heels, one of the many distressing legacies of Watergate and Whitewater is that there are so few zones of privacy within the White House where Clinton can seek confidential advice. Like the rest of us, the president can't be sure that his confidences will be kept except when he talks to his lawyers. If you tell your friend a secret, she can betray you or be subpoenaed. If you tell your lawyer a secret, because of the attorney- client privilege, she can't be subpoenaed and won't betray you for fear of being disbarred. And in the Nixon tapes case, the Supreme Court held that the president's conversations with his confidential aides weren't privileged. This means that, whatever President Clinton's story, he can't unburden himself to his friend Mike McCurry for fear McCurry will be subpoenaed.

But, unlike most of us, the president lives and works in the same place and is constantly scrutinized, even in his private quarters. And in the Whitewater executive-privilege case decided last spring, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit further constricted the circle of people to whom the president can entrust his secrets. Even the attorney-client privilege is waived, the court held, when the president's private lawyers meet in the same room as his official lawyers. This means that one of the few people in whom President Clinton can confide safely is his wife, who benefits from the spousal privilege and the attorney-client privilege at the same time.

It was Hillary Rodham Clinton, on "60 Minutes" in 1992, who lamented the fact that there was no "zone of privacy" in which candidates and their wives could seek refuge. More recently, she described the feeling of being " hollowed out" by the erosion of the boundaries between public and private life. We may be on the verge of a national conflagration, as the president and his wife commit themselves to a version of events that may well be untrue- -with no legal opportunity for a sane counselor to talk them out of it--and, at the same time, the leering machinery of the independent counsel is mobilized to ferret out secrets that never should have been exposed to legal scrutiny in the first place. When the privacy of the body politic is violated, we're all brutalized in the process.