But the presidential-communications privilege may be too thin to protect the White House from all of Starr's subpoenas. Starr will argue that whatever transpired between Clinton and Monica Lewinsky wasn't an exercise of "non- delegable presidential power." (Imagine delegating that.) In any event, why should Starr be able to subpoena the private conversations of White House aides simply by establishing that the conversations are "important" to his investigation? Opponents of executive privilege point to U.S. v. Nixon, in which the Supreme Court rejected President Nixon's attempt to withhold tapes from the Watergate grand jury. The Court stressed that executive privilege claims were strongest in cases involving "military, diplomatic, or sensitive national security secrets," and, because the Lewinsky affair doesn't concern national security, the argument goes, Starr should be able to subpoena whatever he pleases.

But this misunderstands the Nixon decision. The Nixon Court had, under seal, evidence that a grand jury had named the president as an unindicted co- conspirator in the Watergate affair after concluding that he had used the Oval Office as the hub of an ongoing conspiracy to obstruct justice. Just as the attorney-client privilege yields when there is independent evidence that a crime or fraud has been committed, and just as the secrecy of the jury room can be pierced when there is independent evidence that a juror has been bribed, so it was reasonable for the Nixon Court to hold that a special prosecutor could demand the tapes after he had convinced a grand jury that there was probable cause to believe that the president was a crook.

By the logic of the Nixon case, Starr shouldn't be able to intrude on the private communications of White House aides until after he has convinced a grand jury that there is probable cause the president obstructed justice in the Lewinsky affair. And, even then, he would need probable cause to believe that the disputed conversations were themselves part of the criminal conspiracy and that Bruce Lindsey and Sidney Blumenthal were themselves co- conspirators.

The grand jury, in other words, shouldn't be used as an information- gathering device when the presidency is concerned: the Constitution assigns that task not to unelected prosecutors but to elected representatives acting through the impeachment process. The impeachment power is the constitutional embodiment of the crime and fraud exception to executive privilege: whenever Congress believes that executive officers may be guilty of high crimes or misdemeanors, it has sweeping powers to investigate. If the president refuses to hand over evidence to an impeachment hearing, that itself would be grounds for impeachment. (William Safire confuses this possibility with Clinton's efforts to resist an ordinary congressional subpoena issued by the campaign finance investigators.) But, unlike independent counsels, state prosecutors, and private parties, who can wield the subpoena power without being held politically accountable, Congress will have to pay a political price if it uses the impeachment power to intrude on the president's privacy in a way that offends the people of the United States.

Except in the course of an impeachment hearing, the internal deliberations of each branch should be presumptively shielded from the prying invasions of the other two branches. The Constitution protects the sanctity of the Senate and House cloakrooms. (" F or any Speech or Debate in either House," Senators and Representatives "shall not be questioned in any other Place.") There's also a presumptive privilege for jurors' conversations in the jury room and for judges' conversations with law clerks. Indeed, for a dramatic illustration of how judges react when their private deliberations are invaded, recall the Supreme Court's enraged response to the opening of the Thurgood Marshall papers. Only in a hyperlegalistic age, in which judges and lawyers have become dangerously full of themselves, would courts presume to deny the executive the same confidentiality they claim for themselves.