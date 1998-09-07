Take the Fourth

It's now conventional wisdom to argue that, in a similar predicament, an ordinary suspect in a criminal investigation should plead the Fifth. But, as Monica Lewinsky's immunity deal shows, the Fifth Amendment privilege against self-incrimination offers very little protection to innocent citizens who want to tell the truth but who also want to avoid answering leering questions about their legal but embarrassing sexual conduct. If a prosecutor really wants to humiliate you, all he has to do is grant you or your sexual partner immunity from future prosecutions, and suddenly your shared right to remain silent about your sexual secrets disappears. Moreover, suspects aren't allowed to plead the Fifth selectively. If you agree to answer six questions about your sex life, you may lose the right to object if the seventh question becomes really embarrassing.

Instead of pleading the Fifth, then, Clinton was correct to plead the Fourth. The Fourth Amendment protects " t he right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures." As the eighteenth-century battle over John Wilkes's diaries suggests, prying invasions of sexual privacy were precisely the kind of unreasonable searches and seizures that the framers of the Constitution meant to forbid. And it's hard to imagine how citizens aren't searched and seized when they're commanded to appear before a grand jury and threatened with prison for contempt of court if they fail to answer a prosecutor's lascivious questions.

At the turn of the century, the Supreme Court recognized that a grand jury subpoena for a suspect's business records was clearly a seizure of his " papers and effects." Unfortunately, in the 1970s, the Court began to narrow privacy protections, holding implausibly that subpoenas to appear before a grand jury simply weren't covered by the Fourth Amendment. The perverse result: The Fourth Amendment now protects objects more than persons where subpoenas are concerned. Still, in other cases, the Court has stressed that the Fourth Amendment protects people, not places, and is triggered any time the government violates a citizen's "reasonable expectations of privacy." And, in the wake of polls suggesting that 63 percent of Americans agree with Clinton that the Lewinsky affair is "nobody's business" but his family's, it appears that most citizens have a reasonable expectation that the details of consensual sexual affairs won't be forcibly exposed by the state.