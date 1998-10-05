A Constitutional Crisis

The most expansive definition of the impeachment power was made famous by Gerald Ford. “An impeachable offense,” Ford said memorably, “is whatever a majority of the House of Representatives considers it to be at a given moment in history.” But, except in a purely descriptive sense, this has to be wrong. When Supreme Court justices joke that “the Constitution is whatever we say it is,” they clearly don’t mean that they are free to decide constitutional cases based purely on partisan loyalties or financial self-interest. It would be a similar usurpation of the Constitution if a Republican Congress decided to impeach and convict a Democratic president simply because his poll numbers were low or because it disagreed with his policies about gays in the military.

Another unconvincing definition was proposed by President Nixon, and rejected by Congress, during the impeachment hearings of 1974. An impeachment, Nixon suggested, is essentially a criminal proceeding, and impeachment can be justified only by proof of a crime. But this definition is both too narrow and too broad: as many have noted, not all crimes are impeachable offenses, and not all impeachable offenses are crimes. The eleventh article of impeachment in the 1868 Andrew Johnson hearings, which was the only article that Congress voted on, alleged that Johnson had denied the legitimacy of the thirty-ninth Congress and violated the Tenure of Office Act in firing his secretary of war. Neither of these charges involved crimes in the ordinary sense, and both appropriately charged the president with usurping the prerogatives of Congress. Like the Framers of the Constitution, the Reconstruction Congress rejected a penal model of impeachment, which the English Parliament had used to prosecute high officials for ordinary crimes. Instead, it saw the impeachment process as a way to hold high officials accountable for abuses of official power, illegal or not, that threatened the constitutional structure.

The most convincing interpretation of the impeachment clause flows naturally from a close reading of its text: “The President, Vice President and all civil Officers of the United States, shall be removed from Office on Impeachment for, and Conviction of, Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors.” The word “other” indicates that high crimes and misdemeanors must consist of offenses that have the same characteristics as both bribery and treason. What bribery and treason have in common is that they are offenses that strike at the heart of representative democracy. When a president signs a bill in exchange for a bribe, or gives “aid and comfort” to the enemies of the United States, he’s subverted the constitutional structure at its core.