A Constitutional Crisis

The circularity of this claim is audacious. Starr seems to be saying that, as soon as an independent counsel is appointed to investigate any potentially criminal violation by the president, the president interferes with the impeachment power of Congress if he denies his guilt rather than confessing immediately. Merely to restate this claim is to show its peculiarity. It was Kenneth Starr, not Congress, who decided that the president's decision to lie about his affair in the Paula Jones case might be an impeachable offense. But what gives Starr the constitutional authority to make this decision? When he began his investigation, Starr's defenders told us endlessly that he was merely doing what "ordinary" prosecutors do when he subpoenaed bookstore receipts, summoned Secret Service agents, and called Monica Lewinsky's mother to testify against her daughter. But, unlike an ordinary prosecutor, Starr has not brought a criminal indictment; instead, he has submitted a report to Congress that describes, in the least flattering light possible, legal but embarrassing conduct that no ordinary prosecutor would make public, only to conclude that Clinton's failure to cooperate with Starr's own investigation is itself grounds for impeachment.

In a forthcoming article in the Georgetown Law Journal, Julie O'Sullivan, a former prosecutor in the Whitewater investigation, concludes that the independent counsel's statutory power to submit impeachment referrals to Congress highlights the profound ways in which the office threatens to unsettle our constitutional structure. By allowing a special prosecutor appointed by judges to make an essentially political decision about which crimes rise to the level of impeachable offenses, the House has delegated the core of its impeachment duties. By turning independent counsels into impeachment investigators for the House, Congress has access to the powers of a criminal investigation that are normally denied to it, while allowing Starr, its nominal agent, to operate without the institutional and political checks that are supposed to constrain the impeachment process. The result is a constitutional aberration: a politically unaccountable and unconstrained officer who combines the functions of prosecutor, legislator, judge, and jury.

There was a reason that the Framers divided the impeachment process, which is a complicated blend of legal and political judgment, between the House and the Senate. The decision to accuse would be made by the House, representing the people, and the decision to convict would be made by the Senate, representing the nation. The Supreme Court was explicitly kept out of the picture, as Hamilton explained in Federalist 65, because "the awful discretion which a court of impeachments must necessarily have to doom to honor or to infamy the most confidential and the most distinguished characters of the community forbids the commitment of the trust to a small number of persons."

The independent counsel law, we can now see more clearly than ever, has dramatically altered that delicate balance. Representing no broader constituency than the judges who appointed him, Kenneth Starr has used the apparatus of criminal law to trap a flawed and reckless president into lies about sex. He has pressured the House to respond to the charges, despite opposition to impeachment by the people of the United States. And he has ensured that the hearings will be focused on technical violations of criminal law that have no obvious connection to the president's official duties, which was precisely the vision that the Framers rejected. The Lewinsky affair is not a sex scandal. It is, in fact, a constitutional crisis. And, if this president falls, our structure of government will be altered, with consequences that are now beyond our power to imagine.