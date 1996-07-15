The end of obscenity

Dalzell's greatest contribution was to recognize the decentralized chaos of the Internet as a central First Amendment value. Since the 1920s, leading free speech theorists, from Walter Lippmann to Robert Bork, have emphasized the communal value of civic debate about "matters of public importance" and have downplayed the competing libertarian value of individual self-expression. This communitarian tradition has been invoked to justify all sorts of censorship of purportedly "worthless" speech, from anarchist polemics during World War I to racial epithets today. Dalzell, by contrast, celebrated the fact that, in cyberspace, the lack of a centralized censoring authority means that decisions about what speech is valuable and what is worthless are left in the hands of individual speakers and listeners. By purporting to regulate "indecent" speech, as measured by "contemporary community standards," Dalzell concluded, the Communications Decency Act threatens the very chaos that represents the Internet's greatest strength. Because there's no technologically feasible way to limit the geographic scope of every Internet "speaker," and no economically feasible way to screen the location and age of each potential "listener," everyone runs the risk that his speech will be found "indecent" or "patently offensive" in some community he had no intention of entering. Graphic language "routinely acceptable" in New York City, such as Tony Kushner's Angels in America, might be actionable if downloaded in Tennessee. All three judges concluded, therefore, that the "indecency" standard was too subjective to give citizens fair notice of what speech might be illegal.

But isn't the federal obscenity standard vulnerable to precisely the same objections? "The Government can continue to protect children from pornography on the Internet through vigorous enforcement of existing laws criminalizing obscenity and child pornography," Dalzell declared. But Dalzell's own reasoning calls the distinction between indecency and obscenity into question. If indecency can't be coherently defined, because of the elasticity of "community standards," defining obscenity is even harder.

Dalzell points approvingly to the only federal Internet obscenity conviction, United States v. Thomas, affirmed by an appellate court last year. The images in question were uploaded by Robert and Carleen Thomas, the mom-and-pop proprietors of the Amateur Action Bulletin Board in Milpitas, California, and were downloaded in the heart of the Biblebelt in Memphis, Tennessee. The Thomases claimed they were entrapped by a governmental postal inspector, who intentionally chose to download the pictures in Memphis to take advantage of Tennessee's conservative community standards. But the Thomas case confirms Dalzell's most powerful insight: that in an age when cyberspace has broken down physical boundaries, it makes little sense to allow the morals of a geographic community to dictate what is acceptable for a virtual community of consenting adults.