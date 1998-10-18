Call the whole thing off

The finale is Wintergreen's trial in the Senate. The majority leader reads an impeachment resolution that looks very much like Kenneth Starr's referral to Congress: Wintergreen is to be impeached for lying to Devereaux. Diana herself is called to testify before the Senate, and her song of woe--"Jilted, jilted/I'm a flow'r that's wilted... Broken, broken/By a man soft-spoken"-- brings tears to the lawmakers' eyes. Wintergreen is maddeningly uncontrite: " Impeach me, fine me, jail me, sue me/My Mary's love means much more to me." The senators begin a roll call vote on impeachment, and all seems lost, until Mary suddenly arrives on the scene. Before the vote continues, she wants the Senate to know that she and the president are about to have a baby. " Gentlemen," Vice President Alexander Throttlebottom points out, "the Senate has never impeached an expectant father. What do you say?" "Not guilty!" the weeping senators reply. After the Supreme Court decides the sex of the infant, the French ambassador repeats his threat of war. Suddenly, Wintergreen remembers that, when the president is unable to fulfill his duties, the Twelfth Amendment to the Constitution says that his obligations are to be assumed by the vice president. Throttlebottom happily agrees to marry Diana, and everyone joins in for the final reprise: "Of thee I sing, baby." Rather than relying on Barney Frank to save his presidency, in other words, perhaps Clinton should consider the George and Ira Gershwin strategy. He could confess that he did, in fact, have sexual relations with Monica Lewinsky, and that she is now pregnant with his child. (This can be confirmed by an FBI test.) The president and Monica can follow the announcement with a triumphant 50-state tour, accompanied by the Gershwins' inspired chorus: "Posterity is just around the corner." Everyone will then live happily ever after, as long as Al Gore can figure out what to do with Paula Jones.

Please forgive me for collapsing before the finish line, but it's hard to sustain much relish for satire after scrolling through the Starr appendices, a chilling enumeration of surveillance technologies in the post-privacy state. By pointing and clicking at the cd-rom, I examined, with growing discomfort, Monica's phone records, her credit card receipts, her e-mail messages, and the records of the toll plaza that she passed through on her way to a job interview at the United Nations. But the dark realities of Depression-era politics defeated even the Gershwins. After reading a description of the Annie Lennox CD that Clinton gave to Monica (Starr misspelled it "Lenox"), I put on the sequel to Of Thee I Sing, which opened in 1933. Entitled Let 'Em Eat Cake, it closed after only 46 performances, largely because its grim subject matter--a right-wing coup that deposes President Wintergreen's successor, culminating in a global depression and an armed march on Washington led by the Army--wasn't really the stuff of comic opera. Come to think of it, Paula Jones may be the least of Al Gore's troubles.