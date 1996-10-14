TRB From Washington

For those of us who think the affirmative action wars should be settled at the ballot box rather than in the courts, this is supposed to be the moment of truth. In little more than a month, the people of California will vote on a constitutional initiative that would bar the state from discriminating, or granting preferences, based on race or sex, in public employment, education or contracting. And, on September 18, the House Small Business Committee held hearings on a bill that would repeal the mother of all federal affirmative action programs, the 8(a) program, which last year set aside about $5.8 billion in federal contracts for small businesses owned by certain minorities. Unfortunately, opponents of both proposals have managed to avoid a debate on the merits of affirmative action for minorities by playing on the fears of a politically powerful majority: women.

At the House hearing last week, I was flattered to be invited to testify about the constitutionality of the 8(a) program, in light of the Supreme Court's Adarand decision. Alas, the proceedings didn't quite live up to the Madisonian ideal. The Democrats yelled at the Republicans. The members yelled at the witnesses. Representative Maxine Waters of California yelled at everyone, including the spectators. And the debate itself was literally one-sided. In the morning, seven Republicans showed up to profess their ambivalence about the bill, while fourteen Democrats declared themselves unalterably opposed. After the noon recess, the Republicans fled the hearing room, leaving the right side of the bench entirely empty. The bill's grandmotherly sponsor, Chairwoman Jan Meyers of Kansas, sputtered at her colleagues' betrayal, but in the movement to end, not mend, affirmative action, she, like Custer, was left to stand alone.

Rather than end small business set-asides, Democrats and Republicans fell all over themselves to extend them--to women. During the 1980s, the Small Business Administration rejected petitions to add women, along with Hasidic Jews, disabled veterans and Iranians, to the list of groups eligible for set-asides, while bowing to the more effective lobbying of Asian Indians, Tongans, Sri Lankans and Indonesians. Pressed by both Meyers and the Democrats to correct this shameful example of patriarchal hegemony, Philip Lader, the head of the SBA, announced that the Clinton Justice Department would soon propose changes to "facilitate women's entry into the 8(a) program." In fact, the Clinton changes would make it easier for all individuals left off the list of presumptively eligible groups, not only women, to prove that they are victims of "social disadvantage." But Lader, like his questioners, was eager to avoid a debate about class by focusing on gender.