There would be just one problem with a censure bill that took the form of a conditional amnesty. The only representatives and senators who could vote for the bill in good faith would be those who believe that Clinton has, in fact, committed impeachable offenses. But many--if not most--Democrats have already endorsed the proposition that Clinton's behavior doesn't rise to the level of an impeachable offense. No one who takes that position could conscientiously vote for censure as an alternative to impeachment. One way of solving this problem would be for Congress to offer Clinton some other benefit in exchange for his signature--immunity from future prosecution, for example, or a guarantee that decisions about whether to indict him after he leaves office will be made by the Gore or Bush Justice Department rather than the seething special prosecutor. But a deal like this, although clearly constitutional, might be too soft on Clinton even for congressional Democrats.

The House and Senate could, of course, avoid the constitutional difficulties of a formal censure bill by passing concurrent resolutions of censure denouncing Clinton. Because these resolutions wouldn't be presented to Clinton for his signature, they wouldn't be formal bills at all; and, therefore, most scholars, including Tribe, agree that they couldn't be attacked as bills of attainder. When the Whig Senate passed a resolution censuring Andrew Jackson for abusing his office in 1834, Jackson responded by filing a "protest" challenging the constitutional authority of a single branch of Congress, "for the purposes of a public censure, and without any view to legislation or impeachment," to "decide upon the official acts of the Executive." But Jackson's objection was based on the claim that the Senate had unfairly accused him of an impeachable offense--vetoing the Bank of the United States. The Constitution, he insisted, required all charges of official misconduct to be aired in a formal impeachment proceeding. By contrast, if the Senate and the House make clear that they don't believe Clinton's private misdeeds rise to the level of impeachable offenses, they could certainly pass concurrent resolutions expressing their disapproval. These resolutions would have no more legal weight than a petition declaring that Clinton was a bad person, which any member of Congress would have the right to sign under the First Amendment.

Last month, former President Ford suggested in The New York Times that Clinton should humble himself in the well of the House, ask for forgiveness, and accept Congress's condemnation. But, if Clinton has committed no offense against Congress, he owes Congress no apology. Indeed, the vision of the president humbling himself before the House calls to mind a much older legislative shaming ritual--the formal humiliations that colonial legislatures imposed on journalists and other riffraff who dared to criticize them. In prosecutions for seditious libel, the guilty party was summoned before the assembled legislators. He was then forced to apologize on his hands and knees in an elaborate show of abasement, sometimes placing his knuckles under his knees to show special contrition. In addition, he was expected to pay costs. Why Congress would presume to impose a similar shaming ritual on Clinton isn't clear.