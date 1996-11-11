Happy days

Washington Diarist

Popular opinion may still support him as against the outrageous Republican alternative, and may yet conceal ... a growing and substantial dissatisfaction because of the meager results that have followed his magnificent promises, and because of the confusion and lack of direction that his rapidly shifting and self-contradictory program embodies. --"Is Roosevelt Slipping?" TNR, August 14, 1935.

As President Clinton prepares to become the first two-term Democrat since FDR, commentators on the left and the right are busy expressing skepticism about his achievement. Paul Gigot of The Wall Street Journal suggests that "voters may choose a man they don't trust" because Clinton has so degraded the standards of American democracy that citizens now expect nothing more from their leaders. Maureen Dowd of The New York Times argues that "Bill Clinton is really scary" because "[h]e is better at being opportunistic, better at frightening the country, better at playing dirty" than Bob Dole. Even the editors of this magazine, in our dutiful endorsement on page 11, are unable to muster more than a wan smile and a limp handshake for the man who will be keeping the Oval Office warm for President Gore.

Am I alone in suspecting that Clinton is not merely the lesser of two evils, but by far the most impressive president that those of us born after the death of John F. Kennedy have known? Let's begin with the case against Clinton: that he doesn't stand for anything beyond his own re-election; that he co-opts the most popular ideas of his opponents; that he is personally untrustworthy. As Gerald Gamm of the University of Rochester observes, this is precisely the same case that liberal and conservative commentators made against FDR in the 1936 campaign. FDR ran four years earlier as a balance-the-budget fiscal conservative, promising to raise taxes and cut spending. Once in office, he abandoned any semblance of ideological consistency and, in a spirit of pragmatic experimentation, proposed the Second New Deal largely to fend off more extreme proposals on the left and the right. The Social Security Act, which TNR attacked from the left as a shameful capitulation to the life insurance lobby, was Roosevelt's moderate response to the far more radical Share the Wealth Plans proposed by Dr. F.E. Townsend and Huey Long. What Roosevelt's critics underestimated in 1936, and what Clinton's critics underestimate today, is the importance of adaptability in a deliberative democracy: the virtue of tacking right and left in order to govern from the center; the sensitivity required to push the electorate, at any given moment, no further than it is ready to be pushed. Health care, after all, was the debacle of Clinton's first term, just as court packing was the debacle of Roosevelt's second: in both cases, high-handed and defensive presidents tried to govern by fiat rather than leading by argument and persuasion.