Happy days

Am I alone in suspecting that Clinton is not merely the lesser of two evils, but by far the most impressive president that those of us born after the death of John F. Kennedy have known? Let's begin with the case against Clinton: that he doesn't stand for anything beyond his own re-election; that he co-opts the most popular ideas of his opponents; that he is personally untrustworthy. As Gerald Gamm of the University of Rochester observes, this is precisely the same case that liberal and conservative commentators made against FDR in the 1936 campaign. FDR ran four years earlier as a balance-the-budget fiscal conservative, promising to raise taxes and cut spending. Once in office, he abandoned any semblance of ideological consistency and, in a spirit of pragmatic experimentation, proposed the Second New Deal largely to fend off more extreme proposals on the left and the right. The Social Security Act, which TNR attacked from the left as a shameful capitulation to the life insurance lobby, was Roosevelt's moderate response to the far more radical Share the Wealth Plans proposed by Dr. F.E. Townsend and Huey Long. What Roosevelt's critics underestimated in 1936, and what Clinton's critics underestimate today, is the importance of adaptability in a deliberative democracy: the virtue of tacking right and left in order to govern from the center; the sensitivity required to push the electorate, at any given moment, no further than it is ready to be pushed. Health care, after all, was the debacle of Clinton's first term, just as court packing was the debacle of Roosevelt's second: in both cases, high-handed and defensive presidents tried to govern by fiat rather than leading by argument and persuasion.

Substantively, of course, the achievements of Clinton's and Roosevelt's first terms can't be compared. FDR, for all his bobbing and weaving, was a programmatic and revolutionary president whose construction of the New Deal activist state precipitated what Yale law professor Bruce Ackerman has called a "constitutional moment." Clinton is a conservative president who seeks to defend the rudiments of the New Deal from the counter-revolutionary proposals of the Gingrich Congress, while paring away the excesses of the Great Society. Like Dwight Eisenhower, another conservative bridge president who reconciled the 1950s Republicans to the welfare state legacy of FDR, Clinton has helped the Democrats accept the laissez-faire legacy of Ronald Reagan. But, without a depression or a war to fight, Clinton is in the awkward position of being the first president since LBJ to offer a rhetorical defense of federal activism, while acknowledging at the same time that "the era of big government is over."

Because of these conflicting impulses, there is an odd disproportion between means and ends at the core of Clinton's domestic program. By expanding federal involvement into areas that have traditionally, and properly, been left to the states--school uniforms, family leave, marriage, the death penalty, the police--Clinton has committed himself to laws that are symbolic at best and illiberal and constitutionally dubious at worst. It's no coincidence that the great constitutional dramas of Clinton's second term, like FDR's, will probably concern the scope of federal powers rather than the expansion of fundamental rights. Early next year, the Supreme Court will tell us whether Congress had the power to enact the unassuming centerpiece of Clinton's domestic agenda, the Brady bill. Fortunately, Clinton's most enduring legacy is his two sterling Supreme Court appointments. Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Stephen Breyer are more inclined than their Republican colleagues to defer to the political branches, and they are committed to preserving the New Deal rather than precipitating a sixtieth anniversary reprise of the crisis of 1937. (Perhaps Justice O'Connor will make a switch in time!) At the very least, Clinton deserves to be re-elected for reclaiming the banner of judicial restraint that Democrats carried during the Roosevelt era.