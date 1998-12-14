Starr Crossed

The highly questionable independent counsel.

"You have no right or authority under the law, as independent counsel, to advocate for a particular position on the evidence before the Judiciary Committee," Sam Dash wrote to Kenneth Starr last week, announcing his decision to resign as Starr's $400-an-hour ethics adviser. But Dash's frantic attempt to save his tattered reputation after Starr's appearance before the House was several months too late. The aptly named Dash raised no objection when Starr filed his aggressively polemical report to Congress in September, which argued that Clinton had committed not only crimes but potential high crimes. Indeed, based on Dash's expensive advice, Starr was persuaded to make portions of his report even more tendentious. Dash's shock and horror over the discovery that Starr had violated the letter and spirit of Article I, Section 2 of the Constitution, which says that the House "shall have the sole Power of impeachment," was an inspired touch of Claude Rains that struck a nicely comic note at the end of an otherwise trying week.

Nevertheless, the real legacy of Sam Dash is not his hypocritical attempt to distance himself from his embattled protege but his authorship of the independent counsel law that created this constitutional aberration in the first place. Dash helped to draft Section 595(c) of the statute, the impeachment referral provision, which says that "an independent counsel shall advise the House of Representatives of any substantial and credible information ... that may constitute grounds for an impeachment." It's no coincidence, in light of this constitutionally troubling delegation of powers, which the Supreme Court didn't specifically consider when it upheld the statute in 1988, that Starr and his congressional interrogators seemed confused about the roles that they had been assigned to play. Starr grandiosely but revealingly suggested that he address the committee standing behind a podium, recalling his days as an advocate before the Supreme Court, and Democrats and Republicans sparred about whether to address him as "judge," "prosecutor," "counsel," or "witness." In fact, the statute invited Starr to juggle all four roles at once. He gathered evidence like a prosecutor, evaluated the credibility of testimony like a grand juror, applied facts to the law like a judge, and decided whether ordinary crimes might rise to the level of high crimes like a legislator.

On Thursday, Abbe Lowell, the chief counsel for the Democrats, attempted to contrast Starr's impeachment referral with the report submitted by Leon Jaworski, the Watergate special prosecutor, in 1974. But Lowell never quite explained the constitutional significance of the comparison: Jaworski had carefully framed his report to avoid the constitutional difficulties that Starr exacerbated. Only 55 pages long, Jaworski's report set forth the relevant evidence without any commentary, made no conclusions about whether the president had committed ordinary crimes or impeachable offenses, and contained a single piece of evidence on each page. Submitted under seal, where it remains today, and delivered in the name of the grand jury, it could plausibly be considered the equivalent of an ordinary grand jury presentment-- a report of official misconduct--that the House was free to embrace or ignore as it saw fit.