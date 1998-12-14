Starr Crossed

Having interpreted the independent counsel law in a way that made his own opinions and legal conclusions central to the impeachment debate, Starr can hardly complain when Democrats and Republicans pressed him to justify his conclusions. Elton Gallegly, a California Republican, asked Starr if he could give “a brief assessment” of the credibility and truthfulness of Lewinsky, Betty Currie, and Vernon Jordan. After saying he was reluctant to answer, “ because of fundamental fairness concerns,” Starr answered anyway: “With respect to Ms. Lewinsky, I think she desperately does not want to hurt the president.” Never mind that Starr, who once said he couldn’t give Lewinsky immunity without “looking her in the eye,” turned out never to have met Lewinsky or attended any of her depositions. In fact, Starr’s opinions about Lewinsky’s credibility shouldn’t carry any more weight with the House than those of her former attorney, whom Starr called, in a Dickensian touch, “the very loquacious Mr. Ginsburg.” The Constitution assigns the role of assessing the credibility of impeachment evidence to the House alone.

Charles Schumer of New York accused Starr of fishing for salacious material to embarrass Clinton, and there is lingering anger among congressional Democrats about the degree to which he succeeded. Two days before Starr’s testimony, in the most egregious privacy violation of the entire inquiry, the nation heard Monica Lewinsky, in her surreptitiously tape-recorded phone conversations with Linda Tripp, accuse the president of having a venereal disease. We also heard her express jealousy toward another White House staffer, Debbie Schiff, who she believed was the president’s girlfriend. In one of her FBI interviews, which appears in Starr’s appendices, Lewinsky suggested that Schiff might have given her name to Paula Jones’s lawyers, so that Schiff wouldn’t have to testify. Later, when Clinton gave Lewinsky the names of the other women on the witness list, Linda Tripp told the FBI that “ this information comforted Lewinsky because Debbie Schiff was not on the list, “ and “Lewinsky figured the Paula Jones people could not know much if they left off Schiff, a longtime girlfriend of the President.” (The last seven words are clearly visible under the half-hearted redaction.)

The decision by Henry Hyde, chair of the Judiciary Committee, to release the raw FBI reports and grand jury transcripts in Starr’s appendices, as well as the Tripp tapes, was a gross violation of Schiff’s privacy as well as Lewinsky’s, a textbook example of an unreasonable intrusion under the Fourth Amendment. There was no evidence that Schiff was, in fact, involved with the president, despite the extraordinary but futile efforts of Starr’s prosecutors to troll for rumors in their interrogations of the Secret Service. The grand jury transcripts that Hyde released show that, in response to questions by one of Starr’s deputies, a Secret Service agent named Gary Byrne said that he saw Schiff put her hands over her lips and say “ssh” as she walked into the president’s pantry. Later, Byrne noticed that “the president was sitting in a chair, and Debbie was standing behind him, like--like she was massaging his shoulders.” As a result of this incident, Byrne said, he assumed that the president’s steward was referring to the president and Schiff when he allegedly complained about having to clean up lipstick-stained tissues in the president’s study.