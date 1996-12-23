Stare Indecisis

Does CCRI impede "the ability of minorities to participate in self-government" more than a ban on racial busing does? Blackmun's conception of "political participation" is so opaque that it's hard to say. According to Judge Henderson, the relevant question doesn't have anything to do with formal barriers to political participation; instead, Henderson writes, "The relevant question is whether, in reality, the burden imposed by a law necessarily falls on minorities and women." But this question--whether a ban on affirmative action is good or bad for minorities--is itself the passionately contested policy question the voters of California thought they had settled at the polls. Some minority voters, such as Asian Americans, opposed ccri by a relatively narrow margin of 56 to 44, perhaps because, in a color-blind regime, the percentage of Asian Americans at U.C. Berkeley would increase more dramatically than the percentage of whites. Other minority voters, such as African Americans, opposed ccri by a larger but hardly unanimous margin of 73 percent to 27 percent. White women, for their part, supported ccri by margins similar to white men: 58 percent to 42 percent. It would be the height of arrogance for a federal judge, under the guise of protecting "political participation," to constitutionalize the policy judgment that the citizens of California rejected: namely, that affirmative action is good for women and minorities.

The presumption that a racial preference "inures primarily to the benefit of the minority," to use Blackmun's clunky phrase, is also much harder to sustain in light of the color-blind revolution that the Supreme Court embraced during the 1990s. In 1995, the Court emphasized that purportedly benign affirmative action programs, designed to help minorities, deserve the same degree of judicial skepticism as malignant racial discrimination. In light of the Court's recent warnings that affirmative action programs can "foster harmful and divisive stereotypes," and can promote racial balkanization, it seems improbable that the current justices would hold, as a constitutional matter, that racial preferences represent, for minorities, an unambiguous good.

The final reason the current Supreme Court is unlikely to endorse Blackmun's amorphous right of "political participation" is that, the more you think about it, the more the theory unmasks itself as an argument against plebiscitary democracy itself. Remember that in the landmark gay rights case, Romer v. Evans, the Colorado Supreme Court had initially struck down the state's anti-gay-rights amendment as violating the "fundamental right to political participation" of gay voters. But the able lawyers for the plaintiffs, who realized the theory was a loser, urged the U.S. Supreme Court to affirm the decision on more convincing grounds; they recognized that the history of state constitutionalism is full of examples of popular initiatives designed by some groups (such as farmers) to stop other groups (railroads, plutocrats, creditors) from enacting their legislative programs. If taken seriously, Blackmun's conclusion--that "no state" may "disadvantage any particular group by making it more difficult to enact legislation in its behalf"--would invalidate much of the legacy of the Progressive movement, including the initiative process itself.