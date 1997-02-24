Although superficially appealing, in a high-school civics kind of way, the "separation of powers" argument is specious. Congress hasn't, after all, told the Supreme Court how to interpret the First Amendment; it has created a statutory right to religious exemptions that goes beyond what the Court has said the First Amendment requires. It's true that Congress, in drafting RFRA, resurrected a judicial test that the Supreme Court had come to repudiate; but many of the most far-reaching pieces of civil rights legislation over the past thirty years have followed the same pattern. In 1980, for example, the Supreme Court held that changes in voting rules that have the effect of making it harder for minorities to elect representatives of their choice don't violate the Constitution; in 1982, Congress amended the Voting Rights Act to "restore" the legal standard that had prevailed before 1980. Similarly, in the Civil Rights Act of 1991, Congress outlawed employment practices that have "discriminatory effects," resurrecting a standard that the Court said the Constitution does not require.

A more serious constitutional objection is that RFRA offends principles of federalism. During House hearings in 1992, Ira Lupu of George Washington University warned that RFRA is "probably unconstitutional in its application to the states," because it exceeds Congress's enumerated powers. The Constitution gives Congress the power to "enforce" the rights guaranteed by the Fourteenth and First Amendments; and the Supreme Court has held that this includes the power to create remedies for clearly identified violations of constitutional rights. But it's hard to see RFRA as a remedial statute, since, in the wake of Smith, a failure to create religious exemptions doesn't violate the First Amendment. In an opinion upholding the constitutionality of RFRA, Judge Richard Posner noted that, even after Smith, the First Amendment forbids laws that appear to be neutral, but were covertly intended to discriminate against unpopular religious practices. Because discriminatory intent is often hard to prove, Posner suggested, Congress could reasonably have passed RFRA as a way of forcing the states to demonstrate that their apparently neutral laws--such as a ban on animal sacrifice, or a prohibition on wearing religious jewelry in prison--weren't actually motivated by hostility to particular religions.

Posner's indulgent view of RFRA is hard to accept. There's little evidence of a national epidemic of intentional discrimination against religious minorities--at least none that Congress considered. And the sweeping scope of RFRA--which carves out exemptions to every state and federal law that happens to place incidental burdens on religious worship--makes it hard to see RFRA as a remedy for intentional discrimination.

Unlike the voting rights amendments of 1982 and the civil rights amendments of 1991, which were limited to discrimination in voting rights and employment respectively, RFRA could potentially affect the implementation of every state law in the country, adopted at any level of state government. It's as if Congress were asserting a general federal police power, broad enough to preempt all the local functions that have traditionally been reserved to the states. If RFRA is constitutional, sixteen state governments ask in their Supreme Court brief, what would prevent Congress from nationalizing all state punishments, in the name of "enforcing" the Eighth Amendment guarantee against cruel and unusual punishment? And what would prevent Congress from federalizing all education, marriage and family laws in the name of "enforcing" the constitutional right to privacy? The question of whether the federal government continues to be limited to specifically enumerated powers has become one of the most hotly contested constitutional questions of our age; if the answer is yes, it's hard to see how RFRA can survive.

In addition to violating principles of federalism, RFRA may also violate the core historical meaning of the Establishment Clause of the First Amendment, which was originally designed to prevent Congress from disestablishing official state religions, such as Congregationalism in Massachusetts. In a forthcoming article--his irresistible title is "Antidisestablishmentarianism"--Jed Rubenfeld of Yale Law School argues that the First Amendment, which says that "Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion," prohibits Congress from dictating a single rule governing church-state relations for the entire country. This is precisely what RFRA does. By simultaneously forcing states to favor minority religions and preventing states from favoring majority religions (banning peyote, for example, while allowing the ingestion of sacramental wine), Rubenfeld argues that RFRA is "massively and profoundly a law respecting state establishment of religion."