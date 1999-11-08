Indecent Exposure

This makes Congress's efforts to protect informational privacy especially important. But two of the four circuit courts that have considered the matter have struck down the DPPA as a violation of the Tenth Amendment, which protects states' rights. The Supreme Court has held that Congress can't " commandeer the legislative processes of the States by directly compelling them to enact and enforce a federal regulatory program"; and the Court invoked this principle in 1997 to strike down part of the Brady Bill, which required state law enforcement officials to perform background checks on prospective gun buyers. But, unlike the Brady Bill, the DPPA doesn't command state officials to enforce a federal regulatory program. As Judge Frank Easterbrook observed when he rejected the Tenth Amendment challenge in his powerful opinion for the U.S. Court of Appeals in Chicago: "The Driver's Privacy Protection Act affects states as owners of data, rather than as sovereigns." Instead of commanding the states to regulate private conduct or to enforce federal rights, in other words, Congress is simply ordering state information banks not to release information, in the same way that the Video Privacy Protection Act orders the corner Blockbuster Video outlet not to release video-rental records. Still, there is an ominously vague sentence in the Brady Bill case warning that Congress may not "direct the functioning of the state executive," which the states'-rights justices might invoke to strike down the dppa.

The supreme court has also held that Congress has to act neutrally when it regulates the economic activities of the states and that it can't impose burdens on state agencies that it doesn't also impose on private market participants. This is supposed to discourage Congress from regulating the states without good reason; if forced to distribute economic burdens even-handedly between the public and private sectors, the theory goes, Congress will only act when it's willing to take the political heat. Opponents of the DPPA have urged the Supreme Court to extend this antidiscrimination principle into a general rule that Congress can't protect informational privacy without passing a comprehensive statute that regulates private and public databases at the same time. But Easterbrook rejected this argument, too: " Discrimination against the states is forbidden, but a nondiscriminatory system may take more than one law to implement," he wrote. If the Supreme Court disagrees, that would doom privacy legislation in practice. A comprehensive law would be nearly impossible to enact, and, if it were enacted, direct marketers might challenge it as an even greater intrusion on state sovereignty.

Privacy, in the abstract, has no political constituency; although people claim to support it in theory, they rarely object until their own privacy is violated in practice. At the oral argument before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit, one of the appellate judges who voted to strike down the dppa belittled its practical value. Why should people care about the release of their social security numbers? she asked. After all, her own social security number was clearly visible on her driver's license. But the judge wasn't compelled to wear the number tattooed on her forehead, and, if she were, she would feel invaded in the extreme.

Indeed, requiring social security numbers to be entirely public would subvert the promise of new digital technology, which makes it possible for citizens to reveal selective details of their identities without revealing their actual identities. Instead of forcing citizens to display their names, addresses, and health information on a laminated driver's license, state licensing authorities could issue digital certificates that store each piece of identifying information separately. I could use these certificates to tell a website that I'm over 18 years old, a police officer that I'm licensed to drive in Washington, D.C., or a gun store that I'm virtually blind without contact lenses, all without disclosing my name. My actual identity could be kept in escrow by the motor vehicles bureau and revealed to law enforcement only if I'm suspected of committing a serious crime. The disaggregation of identity is an exhilarating possibility in a world where we're often told that none of us can transcend the constraints of race, age, and gender or be judged by what we say rather than who we are. But the possibility of selective identification will be more difficult if state licensing authorities can't be legally compelled to keep ultimate identities and other personal information private.

The states'-rights argument is sufficiently weak that the Court may be persuaded to uphold the DPPA. But the constitutional objections to the California law--which forbids the state to reveal the addresses of arrested individuals for commercial but not for journalistic, political, or investigative purposes--are much stronger. The law was directed against the cottage industry of data banks that have been created to bombard people who have been arrested with direct-mail solicitations from bail-bond firms, lawyers, and therapists. In some states, these solicitations have indeed led to horror stories: in Maryland, for example, a lawyer who got a suspect's address from a data bank offered his services before the arrest warrant had been served, causing the suspect to flee before the police arrived. But is it rational to deny direct marketers addresses that are freely disclosed to journalists? The First Amendment, the Court has long held, doesn't allow states to discriminate against speakers based on the content of their speech. And, in light of new media technologies, it's increasingly hard to distinguish between The Baltimore Sun, which publishes the blocks where arrested crime suspects live, and an electronic newsletter that is targeted at the suspects themselves. As newspaper and magazine delivery in cyberspace is increasingly customized to reflect the preferences of individual readers, who may eventually be charged based on the items they download, the distinction between news gathering and reporting for commercial and noncommercial purposes is evaporating.