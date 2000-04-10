Excessive Force

The public event that crystallized the shift from broken windows to zero tolerance was the arrest in June 1996 of John Royster, who was accused of brutally beating three women near Central Park. The police caught Royster when fingerprints they had taken after arresting him for jumping a subway turnstile matched those found at the scene of the crime. "If you pay attention to minor crimes, clearly you end up with people involved in the major crimes," declared Howard Safir, Giuliani's second police commissioner, who took over in April of that year. This was a subtle but critical shift. Instead of prosecuting lower-level offenses to encourage an atmosphere of social order that would prevent more serious crime, Giuliani, Bratton, and Safir began prosecuting lower-level offenses in order to catch more serious criminals. Stopping and frisking numerous ordinary citizens, they reasoned, would make the people carrying illegal guns fear that their weapons would be discovered during an arrest for a more minor offense. And this would deter them from carrying guns in the first place.

It was this approach that led to undercover operations like Operation Condor, under which officers shot Patrick Dorismond in the course of approaching him to buy marijuana he didn't possess, and to the formation of the infamous Street Crimes Unit, which shot the unarmed Amadou Diallo. Under Operation Condor, narcotics officers volunteered to work overtime to arrest people for minor crimes, such as smoking marijuana and trespassing. Between 1999 and 2000, narcotics-division arrests for misdemeanors increased by 68 percent. As The New York Times noted last week, Operation Condor has driven drug-trafficking indoors, but it has had little impact on the homicide rate, which actually increased, or on the rate of narcotic-felony arrests, which decreased by nine percent. Instead, according to the Times, 75 percent of Operation Condor's arrests have been for misdemeanors or even more trivial crimes. In other words, the zero-tolerance thesis--that turnstile jumpers would turn out, under investigation, to be carrying illegal guns--proved, after a certain point, to be wrong: many pot smokers were guilty of nothing more than smoking pot. In an effort to keep its statistics up, the narcotics unit found itself arresting and prosecuting scores of low-level offenders. These were precisely the people who, under the broken-windows approach, might have been given a warning rather a handcuff. Likewise, the Street Crimes Unit, applying zero-tolerance policies, conducted 45,000 street searches between 1997 and 1998, leading to 10,000 arrests. Once the police began thinking of low-level public disorder not as a problem to be addressed but as an opportunity to investigate more serious crimes, the incentive to arrest citizens for relatively minor offenses dramatically increased.

Zero tolerance was made possible by, and took advantage of, changes in Fourth Amendment jurisprudence, which regulates searches and seizures. In the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries, the police could arrest citizens without a warrant only for serious crimes, such as felonies, or for misdemeanors committed in an officer's presence that threatened a "breach of the peace." But, in the '80s and '90s, the Supreme Court concluded that even harmless and nonviolent traffic offenses could justify a warrantless arrest. (The Court has never explicitly resolved whether the Constitution allows arrest for infractions so trivial that they are ordinarily punished by fine rather than imprisonment.) And, once a citizen is arrested, the police may conduct a full- blown search of his person and property. Moreover, the Court held in 1996 that the police may stop citizens on a pretext--using an arrest for a minor offense as an excuse for investigating a more serious one. Instead of counseling discretion in the face of this vast expansion of police license, zero tolerance recklessly encouraged the police to test its outer limits, greatly increasing the possibility of hostile confrontations and misunderstandings that, in the Diallo and Dorismond cases, proved fatal.