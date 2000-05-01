Right Should Remain Silent

Don't end "Miranda." Mend it.

This week, Paul Cassell, a conservative law professor from the University of Utah, asked the Supreme Court to overturn its most famous criminal- procedure decision, Miranda v. Arizona. But, while the campaign against Miranda comes from the right, the most powerful criticisms of the decision come from the left. It has long been obvious that the system Miranda enshrined protects the most sophisticated suspects, who need it least, and does little to stop police from using psychological pressure, lies, and trickery to elicit confessions from less sophisticated suspects. Nevertheless, the Court should decline the invitation to overturn Miranda. The Fifth Amendment to the Constitution doesn't protect suspects from being pressured to confess by trickery and deception, but it does protect them from being coerced to confess because of the mistaken belief that they have no right to remain silent. And, by failing to inform suspects of this right, the 1968 law that Cassell is urging on the Court instead of Miranda fails to meet the minimal requirements of the Constitution.

As Peter Brooks notes in his new book, Troubling Confessions, ever since the Fourth Lateran Council of 1215 imposed on the faithful an annual duty to confess, confessions have triggered absolution by the church, not punishment by the state. The exception, however, was inquisitions into heretical beliefs or thought crimes. And these star-chamber investigations--in which suspects were forced to take an oath promising to answer any question that might be put to them about their most intimate thoughts and beliefs--were precisely what the Fifth Amendment was designed to prohibit. In an age that took oaths seriously, it was considered moral torture to confront a suspected heretic with the choice between self-incrimination if he confessed his private thoughts, punishment for contempt if he refused to answer, and eternal damnation if he confessed falsely and committed perjury.

As a result, in America, criminal suspects in police custody are not interrogated under oath. And, although the federal government, like many states, has laws on the books forbidding lying, even while not under oath, to investigating officials, these laws are rarely enforced. Nevertheless, in light of what Chief Justice Warren in Miranda called the "inherent pressures of the interrogation atmosphere," some suspects may mistakenly believe that the police will punish them if they refuse to talk--by keeping them incommunicado until they confess or by resorting to the third-degree methods that, as any fan of The Untouchables will recall, were once common.

Miranda sought to alleviate this particular pressure by requiring that all suspects be told they have the right to remain silent. It was Warren's hope that the warning would ensure that suspects who waive their right to silence make this choice, to use his words in Miranda, "knowingly, voluntarily, and intelligently." But, in subsequent cases, the Court abandoned this expansive interpretation of the right not to incriminate oneself. Rather than a right not to be duped into confessing, the Court came to see the Fifth Amendment as a right not to be compelled to confess. Thus, after reciting the warnings, interrogators are free to use whatever psychological pressures they please to fool suspects into waiving their rights. This can range from informing a suspect, correctly, that the court will treat him more leniently if he pleads guilty, to lying to a suspect by saying, for example, that a co-conspirator has turned against him. Either way, under Miranda, a suspect who confesses after being warned is presumed to have confessed voluntarily, even if he has confessed against his interest as a result of his own foolishness or the police's deception. This is why many police prefer Miranda to real oversight of their secret interrogations, such as videotaping.