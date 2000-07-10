The Sante Fe case, which struck down a Texas ordinance authorizing student- led prayer before a high school football game, also probably reached the correct result, but, in the process, it resorted to unnecessarily sweeping reasoning that aggrandized judicial power. The Texas ordinance authorized students to vote on whether or not to include "a statement or invocation" in the pregame ceremonies; if they voted yes, a second vote would elect a student from a list of volunteers to deliver the statement or invocation. The central, and difficult, question in the Sante Fe case was whether students elected to deliver an invocation under this policy were engaging in private religious speech on public property, which the Constitution permits, or school-sponsored religious speech, which it forbids. The policy required that "any message and/or invocation delivered by a student must be nonsectarian and nonproselytizing," and the Court might simply have held that by censoring and monitoring the prayers, the school impermissibly dictated and took responsibility for their content.

Writing for a six-to-three majority, however, Justice John Paul Stevens made a broader argument. He held that the pregame speech could not be considered a public forum open to all students on equal terms: by requiring students to hold a majority vote on whether or not they wanted to hear a prayer or statement and then electing a student to deliver it, the school inevitably stifled minority viewpoints. But this isn't entirely convincing: if the students had elected an "inspirational orator" to speak about whatever he or she liked before every game, without any advance monitoring by school officials or notice to the student body, it's hard to argue that it would be unconstitutional if some of the orators chose to pray.

Perhaps aware of the flimsiness of his argument, Stevens switched gears and invoked the most extreme precedents from the era of '70s church/state separationism. He held that the pregame policy was unconstitutional because its history suggested that it was based on a "sham" rather than a "sincere" secular purpose. If the majority chose one student to pray over the public- address system, Stevens continued, other students might have to endure what he called "a personally offensive religious ritual." This reasoning is treacherous. As Stephen Carter of Yale Law School observes, some evangelical Christians regard the truth of Scripture not as a religious belief but as the divinely revealed word of God. If the speech of the majority may be restricted to avoid giving offense to the minority, these Christians might object to teaching evolution on the grounds that it offends their belief in creationism. By focusing on the law's predominant purpose rather than its actual effects, Stevens called into question moments of silence and other genuinely neutral opportunities for private rather than public religious expression.

Then there is abortion. In striking down Nebraska's partial-birth abortion law, a five-to-four majority held that the law violated the rights recognized in Roe v. Wade and reaffirmed in Casey v. Planned Parenthood: namely, the right to choose abortion before fetal viability without undue interference from the state. Because the Nebraska law was so vaguely drafted that it could be construed to forbid the most common method of second-trimester abortion and because it contained no exception for a woman's health, the Court plausibly struck it down. But it is surely significant that not a single state has passed the abortion restriction that the Casey court recognized as constitutional--a ban on third-trimester abortions that contains an exception for the woman's health. This suggests how dramatically the Roe and Casey decisions continue to polarize the abortion debate. By reaffirming Roe without justifying its reasoning, the Casey decision galvanized pro-life activists who seem less concerned with saving the lives of viable fetuses than with scoring political points by passing symbolic but emotionally inflammatory restrictions on abortion--and then waiting for judges to strike them down.

The current judicial overconfidence is hardly limited to the moderate and liberal justices. In striking down all or part of 25 federal laws since 1995, many in the name of federalism, conservative majorities on the Rehnquist Court have displayed a similar contempt for legislative prerogatives. When it invalidated the Violence Against Women Act, for instance, the five-to-four conservative majority refused to defer to extensive congressional findings that violence against women affected interstate commerce. When the Court held that the Eleventh Amendment bars Congress from authorizing age-discrimination suits against the states, the same majority ignored constitutional text and history. In the federalism decisions, Justices Antonin Scalia and Clarence Thomas displayed the same overconfidence that, in the Miranda decisions, they rightly assailed as "the very Cheops' Pyramid (or perhaps the Sphinx would be a better analogue) of judicial arrogance."