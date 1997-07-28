Dual Sovereigns

Who shall rule--Congress or the Court?

Since the Progressive era, this magazine has argued for judicial restraint as part of a broader argument for liberal nationalism. Judges should defer to the prerogatives of Congress and the president, the argument goes, so that popular sovereignty can serve as the engine of national unity. And so, in 1918, when the Supreme Court held that Congress's power to regulate interstate commerce didn't authorize it to ban the products of child labor, the editors complained that "a bare majority" had imposed on the nation its "dubious preference for exclusively local regulation." In 1935, when the Supreme Court unanimously struck down the code-making process of the National Recovery Act, the centerpiece of the New Deal, as an unconstitutional delegation of Congress's authority, the editors denounced the Court for its "reversal of the trend toward nationalism and a return to doctrines of states' rights." In 1937, the Court finally relented and got out of the business of enforcing constitutional limits on congressional power; since then, The New Republic has been preoccupied with another kind of judicial activism: the Warren-Burger era's expansion of individual rights.

But this year, for the first time since 1937, the Court has decided to take seriously the proposition that the authority of "the Federal government," as Justice Kennedy put it in his opinion striking down the Religious Freedom Restoration Act (rfra), "is one of enumerated powers." And, for liberal and conservative partisans of judicial restraint, it's hard to know whether or not to become hysterical. In 1997, unlike 1935, the Court's muscle-flexing is unlikely to provoke the president or Congress to respond in kind. Far from paralyzing the federal government, the Court has struck down feelgood laws, such as the Brady bill and the Gun-Free Schools Act. Laws like these are cheap symbols of federal virtue that interject the national government into areas that have traditionally, and properly, been left to the states. Indeed, as Congress and the president increasingly trivialize federal power by brandishing it for the sake of appearances, nationalism itself seems a tarnished ideal.

The Court's new resolve to check lazy and ill-advised federalization may be good public policy; but some of the recent decisions are bad constitutional law. By ignoring constitutional text, misrepresenting constitutional history and overlooking the legacy of Reconstruction and the New Deal, the conservative justices are guilty of precisely the kind of judicial activism that they rightly criticized on the Warren Court. And the Court's effort to segregate the federal and state governments by resurrecting the antebellum vision of "dual sovereignty," if carried to its logical conclusion, could call into question not only the symbolic laws that have been struck down so far, but a host of more important regulatory schemes--from welfare reform to environmental standards--organized around the principle of cooperative federalism.