If any law falls outside the limits of Congress's power to "regulate Commerce ... among the several States," the Gun Free School Zones Act is it. Passed in 1990 as part of Congress's biannual Elizabethan ritual of making new federal crimes out of activities that are already criminal under state law, the Act prohibits the possession of a gun within 1,000 feet of a school. Bringing a gun to school is already a crime in forty states; in fact, Alfonso Lopez, a twelfth grader in San Antonio, Texas, was initially charged under Texas law. The state charges were dropped the next day, however, when he was charged instead with violating the federal Gun Free School Zones Act. But possessing a gun is not a commercial activity; and any effects on commerce relate to the use of firearms, not to possession itself. Furthermore, there is no uniquely federal interest involved--except for the purely symbolic interest of congressional Democrats and Republicans in appearing simultaneously tough on crime and tenderhearted on children.

In his opinion striking down the law, Chief Justice Rehnquist properly rejected the Clinton administration's sweeping argument that Congress has the power to regulate any activity that has a hypothetical effect on commerce. Instead, Rehnquist concluded that "the proper test requires an analysis of whether the regulated activity substantially affects' interstate commerce." The only problem with this nebulous test is that it might be a license for the kind of broad judicial discretion conservatives are supposed to reject. The distinction between substantial and insubstantial effects on commerce can't be easily discerned by judges. And the Court runs the risk of creating a new cottage industry in federalism litigation, as it did in the Dolan property rights decision last year. Dolan, too, questioned the boundaries of the regulatory state without providing very clear guidance to judges about when the state must compensate property owners whose land is regulated.

Is there a less subjective alternative to these mushy judicial tests? The most radical approach comes from the chambers of Clarence Thomas, in a lone concurrence that no other justice was moved to acknowledge. Quoting eighteenth-century dictionaries, Thomas insists that "at the time the original Constitution was ratified, commerce' consisted of selling, buying and bartering, as well as transporting for these purposes." In a comically overconfident tone, combining self-congratulation with sneering attacks on all of his colleagues and predecessors, Thomas concludes that Congress should be prohibited from legislating outside a few narrow categories of enumerated powers. There are only two problems with Thomas's argument. The first is that it is lifted, almost word for word in places, from a 1987 article by Richard Epstein, "The Proper Scope of the Commerce Power," which Thomas mysteriously fails to cite. The second is that it would invalidate large portions of the federal government and the administrative state. Perhaps for this reason, Thomas concludes with a deadpan concession (also borrowed from Epstein) that because of "reliance interests," it may be "too late in the day" to "wipe the slate clean."