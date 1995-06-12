Terminated

But Thomas then collapses the crucial distinction between state governments and state people. He insists that term limits are constitutional whether passed by state legislatures or by popular initiative. The concession reveals Thomas's rhetoric about popular sovereignty to be ultimately shallow, since he is willing to let state legislatures interpose themselves between the people of each state and their representatives in Congress. This is the position James Madison explicitly rejected when he insisted that the power to set electoral qualifications was not, under the U.S. Constitution, "subject to the legislative discretion of the states." Instead, the definition of electoral qualifications was "fixed by the state constitutions" and "not alterable by the state governments."

Although Thomas is arguing in the Term Limits case for judicial restraint, some of his rhetoric suggests an eagerness, in future cases, to interject the Court into the political process far more dramatically than it has ventured before. In an odd passage, he suggests that either the majority is wrong about the unconstitutionality of term limits, or else the electoral system that exists without term limits might be unconstitutional because of the overwhelming advantages that incumbents enjoy. "If it can be shown that nonminorities are at a significant disadvantage when they seek election in districts dominated by minority voters," Thomas asks, would the intentional creation of majority black districts "violate the Qualifications Clauses even if it were to survive scrutiny under the Fourteenth Amendment?" He is joking, presumably; but the rest of his opinion underscores the irony that the two leading neo-Calhounians in the country are now Clarence Thomas and Lani Guinier. Furthermore, Thomas has come close to suggesting, in other cases, that the intentional creation of majority black districts can never survive scrutiny under the Fourteenth Amendment. All this is to say that Thomas's devotion to state control over the federal election process will be tested in June when the conservative justices, perhaps joined by Justice Kennedy, will reveal whether or not they have the votes to strike down the Voting Rights Act itself.

The most sobering lesson of the Term Limits decision is to suggest how tendentious the conservative justices have become in their uses of constitutional history. Four members of the Rehnquist Court claim to be devoted to original understanding, but refuse to study any constitutional amendments that were ratified after Bull Run. Justice Kennedy suggests that the Fourteenth Amendment somehow encompasses a federal right to vote, even though most of the Reconstruction Republicans understood the amendment to be limited to civil rights, not political rights. And the hypocrisies converge in the Voting Rights cases where the conservatives, joined by Justice Kennedy, mysteriously rediscover the Fourteenth Amendment and invoke it to limit the power of Congress to draw race-conscious districts, even though the amendment, as originally understood, did not apply to districting at all.