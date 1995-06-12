Terminated

Perhaps Thomas didn't really mean to reopen the Civil War; but his language was sufficiently careless to alarm Justice Anthony Kennedy, who emphasized in his concurrence that "it is well settled that the whole people of the United States asserted their political identity and unity of purpose when they created the federal system." But Kennedy, too, is overstating his case. In fact, the question of which apportionment of the people are sovereign--the people of each state or the people of the nation--was an open question at the Founding, and remained open until it was settled by General Grant's army. Both the Anti-Federalists of the 1780s and the Confederates of the 1860s took Thomas's position--that the people of each state were sovereign and could exercise whatever powers the federal Constitution didn't explicitly forbid.

Taken to its logical conclusion, the Thomas-Calhoun theory seems to imply a right of secession. If the people of Georgia were sovereign, they could judge for themselves whether the federal compact has been breached, and could withdraw from the Union (or nullify federal laws), even if a majority of the people of the United States disagreed with them. If, on the other hand, Lincoln was correct and the people of the United States as a whole were sovereign, then, as Calhoun conceded, "the claimed right for a State of defending her reserved powers against the General Government, would be an absurdity." But although Thomas's position may have been plausible before 1865, the sovereignty debate was resolved clearly and decisively when the South surrendered at Appomatox.

What's so peculiar about Thomas's explosive rhetoric is that he could have challenged Justice Stevens's mechanical opinion for the majority without revisiting the debate between Lincoln and Calhoun. As Thomas notes convincingly at the beginning of his dissent, Stevens's invocation of the right of the people "to choose whom they please to govern them" is a little hollow, given the fact that Court struck down twenty-three state laws passed by popular initiative. Thomas goes on, plausibly enough, to endorse the argument of Roderick Hills of the University of Michigan. The Constitution assigns to the "People of the several States" the right to elect congressional representatives; and Hills argued in his brief that the Arkansas plebiscite on term limits was itself a popular election in which the voters determined that they no longer wished to be represented by long- standing incumbents. If Thomas had stopped here, his dissent would have been coherent, if not totally persuasive. (Is a vote on a term-limits initiative really like a vote in an ordinary election?) But Thomas goes much further. He is unable to take a principled populist position, because he is determined to include a gratuitous reference to the newly fashionable Tenth Amendment. (" The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.") Thomas rejects the majority's argument, which was also Chief Justice Joseph Story's argument in his mid-nineteenth-century Commentaries, that the state governments cannot "reserve," under the Tenth Amendment, any powers that they did not already possess before the Constitution was adopted. This ignores, says Thomas, the fact that the Constitution derives its authority from the consent of the people of the states, not the state legislatures.