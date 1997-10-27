It didn’t take parties long to realize that they could spend the money on behalf of candidates without actually giving it to the candidates. Soon, the parties became full-time political action committees, whose primary job became raising money from wealthy donors, and then channeling that money into advertisements and voter education campaigns--campaigns that allegedly had nothing to do with specific candidates but were obviously designed to influence elections. And the candidates followed suit, turning themselves into full-time fund-raisers.

One way out of this morass is to limit certain types of party expenditures as well as contributions. But even limited spending caps are unlikely to pass muster with the current Court. In 1996, the Court in Colorado Republican Federal Campaign Committee v. FEC struck down limits on expenditures by parties that weren’t coordinated with particular candidates. Three justices--Stephen Breyer, Sandra Day O’Connor, and David Souter--seemed inclined to preserve Buckley’s analytical structure. They indicated a willingness to uphold limits on soft money contributions to parties, or party spending that’s coordinated with the candidates, in the interest of avoiding corruption. But they argued that “independent” spending by parties poses no greater threat of corruption than “independent” spending by candidates.

Four justices--Clarence Thomas, Anthony Kennedy, William Rehnquist, and Antonin Scalia--seemed willing to throw out Buckley altogether. The interests of the parties and the candidates are indistinguishable, Justice Kennedy declared, and therefore limits on coordinated as well as uncoordinated campaign spending are unconstitutional. Justice Thomas went even further. In a part of his opinion joined by no other justice, he said that caps on campaign contributions as well as campaign expenditures should be struck down as government interference with free speech.

Justice Thomas’s notion that parties can’t corrupt their candidates would seem to make it impossible to close the soft money loophole. But, as Columbia Law professor Richard Briffault argues, Thomas is on shaky ground when he dismisses the danger that parties might become conduits for the corruption of candidates by wealthy donors. Thomas argues that the expansion of the parties would dilute the influence of wealthy donors. But the recent fund-raising scandals show that Thomas is engaging in wishful thinking.

Finally, there are John Paul Stevens and Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who are most inclined to defer to Congress when it comes to reform. In his dissenting opinion in the Colorado case, Stevens questioned Buckley’s notion that only Congress’s interest in avoiding corruption was compelling enough to justify spending caps. Congress, both Stevens and Ginsburg asserted, also has an “important interest in leveling the electoral playing field by constraining the cost of federal campaigns.” This is a venerable argument, but the idea that government can silence the speech of some to enhance the speech of others is, as the Buckley Court recognized, highly controversial.