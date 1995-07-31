The Color-Blind Court

But the Court is not Congress; as conservatives never tire of reminding us, it is supposed to be a body of principle, not politics, committed to interpreting the law, not making it. So the great race cases of 1995 must be evaluated in light of the constitutional methodology that the conservatives themselves have chosen to embrace. For those of us, and I mean political liberals, who have been sympathetic to the conservative rhetoric of judicial restraint, strict constructionism and devotion to the original understanding of the Constitution, it's hard not to read the race decisions without feeling embarrassed and foolish and slightly duped, like an earnest child who discovers that fairy tales are not true. For the three race cases reveal the conservative judicial project to be unprincipled at its core.

In cases where they found it politically convenient, the conservatives were obsessively attentive to constitutional history. They exalted the understanding of the anti-federalists over the federalists, of Calhoun over Lincoln, and, with elaborate quotations from the late eighteenth century, revealed a Limbaughesque suspicion of federal power. In the Lopez case, they held, for the first time since the New Deal, that Congress lacked the power to enact a law; and, in the Term Limits case, they embraced a vision of state sovereignty that seemed to question the meaning of Reconstruction. In the desegregation case, Clarence Thomas went so far as to declare that "when an attack on the Constitution is followed by an open Federalist effort to narrow the provision, the appropriate conclusion is that the drafters and ratifiers of the Constitution approved the more limited construction offered in response." This is strict constructionism on steroids.

But in the three race cases there is a conspicuous silence. Discussions of the original meaning of the Reconstruction amendments--from which the conservatives claim to derive the principle that the Constitution is color- blind--are nowhere to be found. And no wonder. An examination of the historical evidence reveals that the original intentions of the radical Republicans in 1865 are flamboyantly inconsistent with the color-blind jurisprudence of the conservative justices in 1995. The selective historicism is so glaring that it calls to mind one of the most unfortunate eras in the Supreme Court's history--the civil rights cases of the 1870s and 1880s, when another band of conservative justices studiously ignored the original understanding of the Reconstruction amendments and struck down the laws passed by the Reconstruction Congress which guaranteed the civil equality of the freed slaves. The decisions to uphold segregation and to strike down affirmative action can hardly be compared, of course, despite Justice Thomas's suggestion that there is "a moral and constitutional equivalence ... between laws designed to subjugate a race and those that distribute benefits on the basis of race." But, in their indifference to the original meaning of the Reconstruction amendments, the justices of the Waite Court and the Rehnquist Court are eerily similar.