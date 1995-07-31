The Color-Blind Court

Jenkins, moreover, is the most authentically conservative of the three race decisions, and, perhaps for this reason, it seems the most coherent and least arch. The five conservatives are brimming over with concern about the abuse of federal judicial power and the danger of empowering unelected judges to meddle in the politics of race--precisely the concerns that they overlooked in the reapportionment cases. "The necessary restrictions on our jurisdiction and authority ... limit the judiciary's institutional capacity to prescribe palliatives for social ills," O'Connor announces. "At some point," adds Thomas, "we must recognize that the judiciary is not omniscient, and that all problems do not require a remedy of constitutional proportions." Thomas contrasts his own color-blind vision with what he calls "a jurisprudence of black inferiority." He insists that voluntary segregation that results from private choices is not constitutionally troubling because it does not have the social meaning or stigmatic effects of state-imposed segregation. "It never ceases to amaze me that courts are so willing to assume that anything that is predominantly black must be inferior," he declares. "The mere fact that a school is black does not mean that it is the product of a constitutional violation," unless one is willing to accept the demeaning premise that racial separatism is itself unconstitutional. Thus, the black nationalism of Thomas's youth and the libertarianism of his early career intriguingly converge.

In his most personal contribution, Thomas goes on to confront the meaning and legacy of Brown v. Board of Education. Brown, of course, is the awkward subtext of the three race cases of 1995. As a law clerk forty years ago, William Rehnquist had written a memo to Justice Robert Jackson insisting that school segregation did not violate the Constitution and that Plessy v. Ferguson was correctly decided. Having converted to color-blindness, he is understandably wary about calling attention to his conversion. Thomas's views, however, are consistent, if hardly originalist. In a 1987 article in The Howard Law Review, "Toward a Plain Reading' of the Constitution--The Declaration of Independence in Constitutional Interpretation," he had criticized Brown for focusing on the psychological effects of segregated schools on black children, rather than on the social meaning of segregation: " Thus, the Brown focus on environment overlooks the real problem with segregation, its origin in slavery, which was at fundamental odds with the founding principles." In the Jenkins opinion, Thomas's argument is more formalistic: Brown "did not need to rely upon any psychological or social- science research in order to announce the simple yet fundamental truth that the government cannot discriminate among its citizens on the basis of race... Psychological injury or benefit is irrelevant to the question whether state actors have engaged in intentional discrimination--the critical inquiry for ascertaining violations of the Equal Protection Clause."

To support his claim that Brown rests on firmer historical ground than the Warren Court acknowledged, Thomas cites an article by Michael McConnell of the University of Chicago, "Originalism and the Desegregation Decisions," recently published in The Virginia Law Review. But, in fact, McConnell's article is devoted to rejecting Thomas's broad color-blind premise. The Reconstruction Republicans did not accept Thomas's anachronistic notion that the equal protection clause was designed to root out intentional discrimination across the entire range of state action. Instead, they understood the protection of the laws as a relatively narrow guarantee, designed to ensure equal administration and enforcement of laws passed for the security of liberty and property. "To the supporters of the civil rights bills during the Reconstruction period," McConnell points out, "the focus was on an equality of rights--not on whether the processes of government were infected by discriminatory intent."

McConnell challenges the received wisdom, embraced by constitutional theorists from Ronald Dworkin to Robert Bork, that the Brown decision is inconsistent with the original meaning of the Fourteenth Amendment. Between 1870 and 1874, majorities in the House and Senate repeatedly voted in favor of school desegregation, on the theory that the amendment entitled all citizens to the same civil rights. For those who accepted the notion that education was a civil right (and this was a less controversial notion in the 1950s than in the 1870s), the Fourteenth Amendment required that it be extended to white and black citizens on exactly the same terms. But this evidence comes from the period after the Fourteenth Amendment was ratified, hardly the kind that Thomas is ordinarily willing to accept.