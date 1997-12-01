TRB from Washington

Senate Republicans have blocked Bill Lann Lee's nomination to be assistant attorney general for Civil Rights on the grounds that his views are "out of the mainstream." Lee's editorial supporters, including The New York Times, denounce this as a "gross misrepresentation," and before examining his writings, I was prepared to believe them. But based on Lee's testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee and on his record as counsel to the naacp Legal Defense Fund, it's hard to avoid the conclusion that Lee represents the least nuanced tendencies of liberal racialism. For those of us who still hope President Clinton can stake out a tough-minded middle ground in the civil-rights debate, Lee's repudiation is a golden opportunity.

In his confirmation hearings, Lee was questioned about a law review article, "A Right to an Integrated Education," that was published in 1982. "The simple response to the `white flight' objection," Lee wrote, "is that, as required by settled law, popular hostility to desegregation is not a proper objection to the vindication of constitutional rights." Lee's enthusiasm, in the 1980s, for a vision of court-ordered busing that the Supreme Court and the country have come to reject in the 1990s shouldn't, by itself, be disqualifying. In the article, however, Lee reveals his views on the most important civil-rights question of this decade: Are neutral laws and standards that have unintended "disparate impact" on some minority groups a form of impermissible discrimination? And Lee's views on this question are distressing.

In his article, he questions the constitutionality of minimum competency tests, which have been endorsed by the Clinton administration and by many states. "These tests usually have a severe adverse impact on minority groups," Lee argued, noting that "the use of such tests has been enjoined on the grounds that they ... are fundamentally unfair and violate due process." And Lee has put these views into practice. The Los Angeles office of the naacp Legal Defense Fund, which Lee heads, joined other civil-rights groups in filing a complaint with the Department of Education claiming that the decline in minority admissions at the University of California since the Regents' decision to end racial preferences was a form of illegal discrimination--because grades and test scores have a disparate impact on minorities. Taken to its logical extreme, this position would mean that all universities would have to select their students randomly from a list of minimally qualified applicants.