In his article, he questions the constitutionality of minimum competency tests, which have been endorsed by the Clinton administration and by many states. "These tests usually have a severe adverse impact on minority groups," Lee argued, noting that "the use of such tests has been enjoined on the grounds that they ... are fundamentally unfair and violate due process." And Lee has put these views into practice. The Los Angeles office of the naacp Legal Defense Fund, which Lee heads, joined other civil-rights groups in filing a complaint with the Department of Education claiming that the decline in minority admissions at the University of California since the Regents' decision to end racial preferences was a form of illegal discrimination--because grades and test scores have a disparate impact on minorities. Taken to its logical extreme, this position would mean that all universities would have to select their students randomly from a list of minimally qualified applicants.

Even more troubling is Lee's view, which he reaffirmed at his hearings, that Proposition 209, the California Civil Rights Initiative, is unconstitutional. In 1982, Lee had signed a Supreme Court brief arguing that a Washington state initiative prohibiting forced busing was unconstitutional, because it changed the political process to make it harder for minorities to achieve their political goals. The Supreme Court narrowly adopted Lee's argument in 1982, and the Legal Defense Fund made a similar argument against the constitutionality of Proposition 209 last summer. As long as the 1982 case remains on the books, this is an unconvincing argument, but not an absurd one. In another brief, the Legal Defense Fund went further, however, arguing that Proposition 209, which forbids racial preferences, is illegal because, in the Legal Defense Fund's view, the Constitution and federal civil-rights laws essentially require racial preferences. This view has no support in current law, and no one who holds it should head the Civil Rights division.

Finally, there is the question of when affirmative action is constitutionally permitted. In response to a question from Senator John Ashcroft, a Missouri Republican, Lee suggested that the Small Business Administration's set-asides for minority contractors "comply with the Supreme Court's holding in Adarand," especially because the SBA proposes to "improve the program by expanding the definition of disadvantaged persons." Lee's reading of Adarand is tendentious and implausible. There is no evidence of discrimination in federal contracting against many of the minority groups on the SBA's list, which includes Aleuts as well as African Americans. In the 1980s, the imprecision of the federal list led Drew Days, the former solicitor general for the Clinton administration, to confess that the 8(a) program was constitutionally vulnerable, long before Adarand changed the constitutional landscape, and before the Clinton administration proposed to make things worse by expanding set-asides for white women. When asked for evidence of discrimination in federal procurement, Lee replied that minority-owned businesses "continue to be underutilized in federal procurement programs," a claim that is untrue for many groups on the list.