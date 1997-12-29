Men Behaving Badly

As a practical matter, Bork has to be right: some bosses may be more likely to trust people with whom they're romantically involved. (Just ask the employees at a mom-and-pop grocery store.) But if sexual favoritism isn't sex discrimination, why are unwanted advances sex discrimination, as opposed to discrimination based on sexual attraction? Catharine MacKinnon says that the former doesn't systematically disadvantage women the way the latter does; but as Eugene Volokh of UCLA Law School notes, Oncale's employers are arguing the same thing: when male supervisors haze vulnerable male employees, the shipping company says, this doesn't systematically disadvantage male or female employees as a group.

As the justices struggled in vain to tether sexual harassment to some notion of sex discrimination, it became clear that lower courts have essentially embraced MacKinnon's radical notion--namely, that any sexual expression in the workplace is sex discrimination. Some courts have treated perfectly neutral speech at work, such as sexual jokes told by and to women and men, as a form of sex discrimination, on the dubious theory that women are more likely than men to find the jokes offensive--or, even more starkly, that a sexualized workplace inherently demeans women but not men. Now MacKinnon is trying to extend her theory to include same-sex harassment among men: even though it doesn't place any particular sex at a disadvantage, MacKinnon says that, like pornography, same-sex harassment constructs the social meaning of gender in a way that disfavors feminine men.

This case presents the perfect opportunity for the Supreme Court to put a stop to creeping MacKinnonism, and to recall the text and original purpose of Title VII. "The critical issue, Title VII's text indicates, is whether members of one sex are exposed to disadvantageous terms or conditions of employment to which members of the other sex are not exposed," Justice Ginsburg wrote recently. This would include an orchestrated campaign by an employer to drive all women or all men from the workplace, because of gender-based animus or a belief that one sex wasn't up to the job. It would include a company policy that systematically favors one sex over the other in hiring, firing, and promotion. But it wouldn't include many amorous advances to individual employees, even, in some cases, those accompanied by threats of retaliation or promises of reward. It wouldn't include pinups and jokes that women might be more likely to find offensive. It wouldn't even include all demeaning epithets (such as "dumb broad"), unless they suggested an employer's animus toward women in general, rather than a desire to get the goat of a particular employee whom the boss happened to dislike.

As for Joseph Oncale, it looks like he will have the chance to prove that he was singled out for special indignities because he was a man. But it's hard to imagine the form that the proof will take. "If this matter is allowed to proceed to trial," Oncale's lawyers promise, "evidence will include the testimony of other victims of John Lyons," including a worker named Kent Brumfield who says Lyons held him down and "sucked a hickey on his neck." So the supervisor had a taste for homoerotic sex games. But whether he chose his victims because he liked them or because he didn't like them, or because he thought they were too feminine, or too masculine, isn't the kind of inquiry that we ordinarily ask federal judges to perform. Sex is the most mysterious of all human impulses, and it can't be tamed by MacKinnonite syllogisms. The Court should get 'out of this area, where it has already done more harm than good, and where Congress never authorized it to go in the first place.