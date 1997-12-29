Men Behaving Badly

Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 says: "It shall be an unlawful employment practice for an employer … to discriminate against any individual with respect to his compensation, terms, conditions, or privileges of employment, because of such individual's … sex." It's hard to conclude, as the lower court did, that same-sex discrimination can never be actionable under any circumstances. Imagine that the Sundowner shipping company had a policy of assigning men to oil rigs and systematically hazing them, while assigning women to office jobs and systematically pampering them. Wouldn't this mean that men, as a class, were being discriminated against because of their sex? On the other hand, as Justice Scalia suggested, it was possible the priapic supervisor, John Lyons, harassed Joseph Oncale not because he was a man but simply because he didn't like him. Justice Stevens suggested that Oncale should have the opportunity to prove at trial that he wouldn't have been harassed "but for" his sex; that is, he would have been left alone on the oil rig if he had been a woman rather than a man.

But how, precisely, would a jury carry out this odd thought experiment, with shades of Woolf's Orlando? Because there were no women on the oil platform, who can say how Lyons would have treated Oncale if he had been a woman? Maybe chivalry, or the fear of a sexual harassment suit, would have led him to treat a woman better. Or maybe Lyons wouldn't have picked on women at all because he was gay. (His actual sexual orientation isn't clear from the Supreme Court briefs.) If Lyons picked on Oncale because he was attracted to him, some lower courts have held, then Oncale was discriminated against because of his sex. But this approach ignores both the text and the purpose of Title VII, which bans discrimination "because of sex," not "because of sexual attraction."

During the argument, Justice Ginsburg suggested another approach. Title VII has been interpreted to prohibit generalizations based on gender stereotypes, she suggested; and perhaps its protections should be extended to men who are harassed in the workplace because they are not viewed as sufficiently masculine. Suppose that Lyons picked on Oncale, for example, because he was an effeminate man. Because Oncale wouldn't have been harassed if he were an effeminate woman, Ginsburg suggested, he was a victim of discrimination "because of sex." But this argument, although logically plausible, is even harder to reconcile with the purposes of Title VII. Congress in 1964 had no intention of barring discrimination based on sexual orientation, and the Senate rejected efforts to expand Title VII to include sexual orientation last year.