Disoriented

Stripped of its legalisms, the political participation argument is really an argument against plebiscitary democracy. Quoting James Madison on the dangers of majority factionalism, Julian Eule of UCLA argues that all of the filtering mechanisms present in ordinary legislative decisions--informed deliberation, political horsetrading, coalition building, and so forth--are dangerously absent in the crude, one-shot majoritarianism of a constitutional referendum. But this is a utopian view of the way legislatures operate. It's hard to argue with a straight face that the debate in Congress about, for example, the balanced budget amendment was more deliberate and soberly Madisonian than the debate among the citizens of Colorado about Amendment 2. Moreover, the anti-populists are quoting Madison out of context: the constitutional guarantee of a Republican Form of Government, far from expressing a suspicion of direct democracy, was in fact designed to protect the right of a majority of citizens to alter and abolish their governments as they pleased.

More convincing arguments are available, and the best of them appears in an exceptional brief filed by Laurence Tribe. Avoiding flamboyant claims about political participation, Tribe argues that Amendment 2 is a literal violation of the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment, which says that " n o state shall ... deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws." By creating, for homosexuals, "a unique hole in the state's fabric of existing and potential legal protections" against the wrong of "discrimination," Tribe argues, Colorado has provided "a paradigm case of what it means for a state to structure its legal system so as to deny' to person s within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws.'"

When it comes to the administration and enforcement of existing state laws, Tribe is clearly right that gay men and lesbians in Colorado, in the wake of Amendment 2, have less protection than the most favored classes of citizens. For example, imagine that the police decided not to prosecute murderers in Colorado when the victims were homosexual. Homosexuals would, indeed, be prohibited by Amendment 2 from invoking the Denver police department regulation which provides that "Members must be of service to anyone ... in danger,... regardless of race,... gender, age or sexual orientation." But this wouldn't leave homosexuals any worse off than, say, left-handed people, who don't have the benefit of special police department regulations or executive orders prohibiting state officers from discriminating against them in the first place. (Left-handed people, however, arguably need special regulations less than homosexuals do.) And of course, homosexuals and left- handed people and everyone else continue to be protected by the federal Constitution, which protects all persons, regardless of their status, from arbitrary and irrational state actions.

The weakness of Tribe's elegant argument is that it relies on an unusually abstract definition of "discrimination." Tribe concedes that the Colorado Legislature has no obligation to adopt laws protecting homosexuals from private discrimination in housing or employment, making a distinction that puts him in uneasy agreement with Sullivan. He also concedes that if the Colorado Legislature did adopt civil rights protections for homosexuals, it would be free to change its mind and to repeal them. But he argues that the citizens of Colorado, in a popular referendum, should not be permitted to preclude homosexuals from receiving even the possibility of future protection under any state or local law "from an entire category of injurious conduct at least some of which is concededly wrongful." This is the point where Tribe's argument seems to break down. After all, firing a gay employee, or refusing to rent a house to a gay tenant, is not "concededly wrongful" in a state like Colorado that has declined to adopt laws banning employment or housing discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation. By defining the wrong of " discrimination" so abstractly, Tribe elides the difference between forms of discrimination that are and are not wrongful and illegal under state and federal law. Tribe is right that some of the discrimination that Amendment 2 insulates from challenge is "concededly wrongful." But then why shouldn't a court wait until it is confronted with particularly troubling applications of the Amendment, rather than striking it down across the board?