Outraged Democrats contemplated a Senate filibuster to prevent Congress from selecting a president before the constitutional deadline in March. But, in exchange for a promise by Republicans to withdraw federal troops from the South, House Democrats relented--and Hayes became president by one electoral vote. Instead of removing politics from the final decision, the Supreme Court justices on the election commission ended up as tainted by partisanship as everyone else.

There is still time to resolve the electoral crisis of 2000 in a better way. The key to avoiding a recapitulation of 1876 is to leave the decision to political actors in Florida and Congress, guided by the Florida courts rather than by the U.S. Supreme Court. Yet the Bush campaign attempted to thwart this constitutionally approved procedure last week by asking a federal court to block a Florida recount.

Never mind that federal court intervention in a state electoral dispute contradicted the principles of federalism, strict constructionism, and judicial restraint that Bush championed during the campaign. The case itself was unusually weak. Bush's lawyers claimed Florida's manual recount law is unconstitutional because, by allowing human beings to decide whether and how to recount ballots, the law gives government officials "standardless discretion." But the Constitution's framers could not have intended to require recounts by voting machines, which didn't exist in the eighteenth century. Far from exercising standardless discretion, furthermore, the Palm Beach County canvassing board in 1990 adopted a standard that allows only hanging or partially punched chads to be counted as votes. The Palm Beach standard for manual recounts is actually more rigorous than the one in Texas, which Bush supported. That law allows the manual recounting of "pregnant," " dimpled," and "pinhole" chads as well.

It's true that the Texas standard for manual recounts is uniform throughout the state, while Florida allows individual counties to decide for themselves which standard to adopt. By allowing individual counties to choose different standards for recounts, Bush's lawyers suggested, Florida ensures that " identical ballots in two different counties will be treated differently," depriving each citizen of an equally weighted vote. But this argument calls into question the entire system of county control of voting. Some counties have voting machines, some have paper ballots, some have butterfly ballots. If variation in voting and counting procedures from county to county is unconstitutional, then the butterfly ballot itself is unconstitutional: Each county would have to adopt the same ballot form and recounting procedure to ensure uniformity.

In a sober opinion, Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks rejected Bush's claim without blinking. "This well-settled principle--that federal courts interfere in state elections as a last resort--is basic to federalism, and we should take it to heart," he wrote, adding that the Constitution assigns to the states the power to appoint presidential electors. Bush announced that he will appeal the ruling and may continue to appeal it to the U.S. Supreme Court. If the Court's allegiance to federalism means anything, it will decline to intervene. Meanwhile, in the next few days, much of the pending state litigation is being consolidated in the Florida Supreme Court, where it belongs.

But that raises another question: Will the Gore campaign abide by the rulings of Florida's courts and Florida's officials--decisions that could well go against the vice president? As I write, the central question is whether hand-recounted ballots in heavily Democratic counties will be certified as part of Florida's final tally. Under Florida law, the ultimate authority over this matter lies with the three-member state canvassing board from which Governor Jeb Bush recused himself. It includes Katherine Harris, the now-infamous Republican secretary of state; another Republican; and a Democrat sympathetic to George W. Bush. A lower Florida court held that the secretary of state must exercise "sound discretion" if she refuses to certify the hand counts. Now that Harris has announced her refusal to certify them, the Florida Supreme Court could conclude that she violated the lower court's ruling or otherwise thwarted the will of the voters by failing to exercise any discretion at all.

If the state canvassing board then defies the Florida Supreme Court and refuses to certify Gore's electors, we might face the same dilemma that Florida faced in the nineteenth century. If the dispute between the state courts and the state executive isn't resolved by the federal deadline of December 12, it's conceivable that two slates of electors--one for Bush, certified by the state canvassing board, and one for Gore, representing the uncertified result of a manual recount in a few counties--could go to the House and Senate. The analogy to 1876 would then be complete. The question would then be, once again, whether Congress has the power to look beyond the official certification from Florida and determine the actual winner in the disputed counties.

Imagine the following scene: On January 6, the Senate and the House meet in joint session to count the ballots received from the electoral college. Gore, as president of the Senate, is responsible for reading the electoral college results in alphabetical order and tries to count the uncertified Gore votes rather than the certified Bush votes. The House and Senate would then meet separately to decide which of the two slates of electors to accept. Imagine that both houses divide strictly along party lines: The Republican House votes to accept the Bush slate, and the Senate, split 50-50 because of the votes of Joe Lieberman and Maria Cantwell, is deadlocked. Gore casts the tie- breaking vote for himself.

What happens next? According to the Electoral Count Act, passed and amended in the wake of the Tilden debacle, if the two Houses disagree, "the votes of the electors whose appointment shall have been certified by the executive of the State ... shall be counted." So if the House sides with Bush and the Senate with Gore, the election will be decided by ... Florida's Republican Secretary of State, Katherine Harris.

This may seem unfair. But these are the rules. The U.S. Supreme Court has no power to change them and should not be asked to do so. An electoral crisis produces a partisan result--no matter which partisan body makes the final decision. Federal judges couldn't save us from this predicament in 1876, and they can't save us today.