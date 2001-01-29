Power to Judge

The real Ashcroft threat.

The public outcry against John Ashcroft's nomination to be attorney general has been remarkable not only for its ideological intensity but for its intellectual confusion. Whether they're women's groups on abortion, civil rights groups on race, or religious minorities on church-state separation, Ashcroft's opponents have largely been protesting the wrong thing. The former Missouri senator, they say, can't be trusted to enforce laws with which he disagrees--on abortion and civil rights, for example. But federal prosecutions, especially on issues of civil rights and liberties, are a small part of what the Justice Department does and an area where the attorney general ordinarily exerts little influence. Ashcroft's real power would lie not in his ability to enforce the law but in his ability to transform it: by filing briefs in the Supreme Court and recommending candidates for federal judgeships. Through the courts, he could pursue the conservative social agenda that has largely failed in the political branches.

Ashcroft's critics are alarmed about his enforcement priorities as the nation's chief prosecutor. But historically the ideology of the attorney general hasn't had much impact on prosecutions. According to David Burnham of the Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse, which collects data on federal trials, the Clinton administration's enforcement priorities closely followed those set in the Reagan and Bush years. Clinton, for instance, prosecuted an average of 134 civil rights violations per year, compared with 129 for the available Reagan years and 100 for the Bush years. These numbers are similar partly because most Justice Department prosecutions have nothing to do with the hot-button issues under discussion at Ashcroft's hearing. They largely have to do with drug crimes, which constituted more than one-third of all federal prosecutions between 1993 and 1998. In 1998, for example, there were only 146 civil rights prosecutions, compared with 30,014 narcotics- related cases and 14,616 involving immigration. And on drugs there's little partisan divide: Janet Reno supported federalizing the war on drugs, and Ashcroft would likely do the same.

The only area of federal prosecutions that sharply declined in the 1990s was guns. Referrals by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms for the prosecution of gun-law violations fell dramatically during the Clinton years, in the face of pressure from Congress after Waco. Ashcroft might well continue this trend. In general, however, individual prosecution decisions are made not by the attorney general but by local U.S. attorneys, who are appointed on the recommendation of senators from the president's party. So the hand-wringing about whether Ashcroft would enforce laws protecting abortion clinics is probably overblown: Only a handful of such attacks occur each year, and it would be hard to imagine Ashcroft overriding the decision of a local prosecutor and letting a highly publicized murderer get away with a slap on the wrist.

But if recent years have revealed the attorney general's lack of influence over prosecutions, they have also revealed his or her vast power to change the general direction of legal policy. In the past year, for instance, Reno supported the constitutionality of campaign finance reform and affirmative action in public universities and decided not to intervene in Bush v. Gore. During the Reagan administration, Ed Meese's high-profile pornography commission, while failing to establish a connection between pornography and violence against women, helped stigmatize pornography in the general culture. Meese also transformed the federal judiciary by selecting judges who shared his strict constructionist ideology. In addition, he opposed Miranda and affirmative action and asked the Supreme Court to overturn Roe and the ban on school prayer. Although the Court narrowly rejected all these proposals, Ashcroft seems likely to resurrect them. In conjunction with a like-minded solicitor general, Ashcroft could funnel the Court's conservative justices the cases they need to turn their narrow defeats into victories.