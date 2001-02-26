Religious Rights

In this sense, the Dayton case poses a dilemma similar to the Boy Scouts case that the Supreme Court decided last June, in which the Court properly refused to prevent the Scouts from discriminating against a gay scoutmaster. Forcing the Scouts to hire those who reject their values, the Court held, would turn the group into something it isn't. To protect the integrity of their religious message, faith-based organizations, too, should be able to refuse to hire drug counselors whose lifestyles conflict with their traditional beliefs--that single women should remain chaste before marriage, for example, or shouldn't work without their fathers' consent. The Boy Scouts case suggests that religious and nonreligious private associations should receive exemptions from sexdiscrimination laws whenever necessary to preserve their distinctive character.

This doesn't mean faith-based organizations should suffer no consequences if they discriminate on the basis of gender in hiring and firing. After the Boy Scouts won their Supreme Court case, there was a political firestorm, and several civic organizations broke their ties with the group, which is now openly associated with homophobia. Along the same lines, individual welfare recipients should be perfectly free to refuse drug counseling from churches that discriminate on the basis of gender or sexual orientation. To get an exemption from Title VII, churches should be forced to own up to the beliefs and practices that, in their view, prevent them from complying with the civil rights laws. In recent cases, some churches have taken the disingenuous position that they don't discriminate on the basis of sex but should be spared the requirement to defend their hiring and firing practices in court because the First Amendment gives them a blanket exemption from having to answer to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. In the spirit of the Boy Scouts case, faith-based organizations should be free to discriminate only if they are willing to take the political heat.

In opposing faith-based organizations' right to discriminate on the basis of sex and religion, opponents of charitable choice are being more tactical than principled. In today's political climate, openly opposing charitable choice--which was supported by Bill Clinton and Al Gore and is already embedded in four federal laws--is no longer tactically feasible. So its opponents are trying a stealth attack. As Nathan Diamant, public policy director of the Union of Orthodox Jewish Congregations, puts it, "If the goal of charitable choice is to leverage the unique capacities of faith-based institutions with government grants, to force them to dilute their religious character in order to participate is a way of saying that you really don't believe in the whole notion."