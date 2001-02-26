Religious Rights

It's not hard to understand why faith-based organizations need to discriminate on the basis of religion to maintain their essentially religious character. A Jewish organization forced to hire Baptists soon ceases to be Jewish at all. Moreover, at the beginning of the twenty-first century, discrimination on the basis of religion seems different from discrimination on the basis of race and gender, because religion is becoming more a matter of choice and less a matter of birth. There are now black Jews and Asian evangelicals; and it's hard to see religion as immutable, or religious discrimination as invidious, when, in a multicultural age, religious identity is increasingly self-constructed. If you want to work in a Baptist soup kitchen, all you have to do is become a Baptist.

The harder question is whether faith-based organizations should be free to discriminate not only on the basis of religion but also on the basis of gender. In announcing the formation of the White House Office of Faith-Based and Community Initiatives, John DiIulio, its new director, emphasized that religious groups receiving federal dollars would be prohibited by federal law from engaging in all sorts of other illegal discrimination, including discrimination on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, age, disability, HIV infection, or visual impairment. "Those things are a good part of the law, and no one's talking about changing those," DiIulio said at the Pew Forum on Religion and Public Life on January 30. "If they were, I wouldn't be here."

But is it really so obvious that these requirements shouldn't be relaxed? The way some courts now interpret the federal prohibition on sex discrimination, for example, threatens the ability of churches to define their religious mission as much as bans on religious discrimination would. Two federal courts have refused to dismiss suits against church schools that fired employees who gave birth out of wedlock. A court in Michigan ruled against a Christian school that refused to hire women with small children. In the best-known case, a federal appeals court in Ohio held that the Dayton Christian School might be immune from suit for gender discrimination when it told a teacher who became pregnant that she couldn't return to her job because school officials believed that mothers with small children should stay at home. The court invoked a judicial doctrine dating to the 1970s, which holds that applying Title VII's prohibition on sex discrimination to the relationship between a church and its ministers violates the First Amendment's protections for religious association.

Traditionally, this doctrine has allowed churches to discriminate on the basis of gender only in hiring and firing those with ministerial responsibilities; it hasn't protected their ability to fire custodial and non- ministerial staff who refuse to conform to traditional gender roles. In many religions, this distinction is consistent with religious practice: Conservative Jews, for example, refuse to ordain openly gay rabbis but welcome gay congregants. Nevertheless, it's not hard to imagine a situation in which a religious organization is forced to hire choir directors or drug counselors or secretaries whose lifestyles offend its conception of appropriate behavior, changing the group's character in the process. As charitable choice makes an increasing number of churches susceptible to federal regulation, courts and Congress might consider extending the exception to allow churches to discriminate on the basis of sex and sexual orientation when hiring and firing non-ministerial employees as well.

In this sense, the Dayton case poses a dilemma similar to the Boy Scouts case that the Supreme Court decided last June, in which the Court properly refused to prevent the Scouts from discriminating against a gay scoutmaster. Forcing the Scouts to hire those who reject their values, the Court held, would turn the group into something it isn't. To protect the integrity of their religious message, faith-based organizations, too, should be able to refuse to hire drug counselors whose lifestyles conflict with their traditional beliefs--that single women should remain chaste before marriage, for example, or shouldn't work without their fathers' consent. The Boy Scouts case suggests that religious and nonreligious private associations should receive exemptions from sexdiscrimination laws whenever necessary to preserve their distinctive character.