Federal Offense

Our discriminating Court.

Last week, the Supreme Court held that a Circuit City employee in California who claimed he had suffered race discrimination couldn't sue the electronics dealer under the state's antidiscrimination law. When he'd applied for the job, the employee had agreed to resolve employment disputes through arbitration. And last week the five conservative justices announced that the Federal Arbitration Act of 1925 requires judges to enforce arbitration agreements even when they conflict with state law. The case may seem like an anomaly: The Court's conservative majority is famous for limiting Congress's power in the name of states' rights. Here it did the opposite, expanding the scope of federal law in a way that curtailed states' rights. The ruling was particularly striking since, as the four liberal justices pointed out, employment contracts are explicitly exempted from the Federal Arbitration Act, which was intended to apply only to disputes arising from commercial and maritime contracts.

But the Circuit City ruling wasn't an anomaly. It was the latest--and clearest--evidence that the Supreme Court's so-called federalism revolution isn't really about states' rights at all. Instead, it's about the determination of the five conservative justices to claim exclusive authority to decide what counts as illegal discrimination in America. If any other governmental body--Congress, a state legislature, or a lower court--comes to a different conclusion, the justices will overturn it. And so in February those five held that state employees couldn't sue for damages when the states violated the Americans with Disabilities Act. The justices didn't think discrimination on the basis of disability was a national problem, so they nullified the clear will of Congress. In December the same five held that the Florida Supreme Court couldn't order a recount in the presidential race. The justices said counting the ballots according to different standards would discriminate against certain voters--or was it certain ballots?--even though the Florida legislature had reached the opposite conclusion, reasoning that different counting standards for different ballots were necessary to avoid discrimination. And last year, in striking down the Violence Against Women Act, the Court dismissed Congress's conclusion that the states weren't responding adequately to gender-motivated violence--treating Congress more like a lower court than an equal branch of government. These cases show that what's at stake in the Court's recent acts of self-aggrandizement is not simply the New Deal legacy of a powerful federal government. What's at stake, even more importantly, is the legacy of the civil rights era and the idea that democratically elected bodies, rather than unelected judges, should have the main responsibility for determining what constitutes illegal discrimination in America.

These days, there's not much political support for the proposition that Congress lacks the power to prohibit private business from discriminating on the basis of gender, disability, or anything else. But a generation ago it was a different story. In 1963 Robert Bork argued in this magazine that the 1964 Civil Rights Act was unconstitutional because outlawing discrimination by motels and other privately owned spaces of public accommodation violated the free-assembly rights of racist businessmen. "The danger is that justifiable abhorrence of racial discrimination will result in legislation by which the morals of the majority are self-righteously imposed upon a minority, " Bork wrote in a burst of youthful libertarianism. But, even then, Bork's was a minority view: In 1964 the Supreme Court unanimously rejected his reasoning and upheld the public-accommodations provisions of the Civil Rights Act. The justices reasoned that Congress, which has the constitutional authority to regulate interstate commerce, could plausibly conclude that racial discrimination by motel owners might affect interstate commerce.

For the next 30 years the Court interpreted Congress's power under the commerce clause very broadly, refusing to invoke its limits to strike down a single federal law. But in 1995, in the opening shot of the federalism revolution, a 5-4 conservative majority struck down the Gun-Free School Zones Act, reasoning that the connection between guns in schools and interstate commerce was too tenuous to pass constitutional muster. And last year, in striking down the Violence Against Women Act, the Court held that Congress couldn't use its commerce power to regulate noneconomic activities--such as violence--that didn't clearly affect interstate commerce.