On this point, the University of Michigan's litigation strategy may not have helped its case. Instead of sticking to the modest claim that there's often some correlation between racial diversity and viewpoint diversity in the classroom, the university made a more ambitious argument: that students who experience the most racial diversity in and out of the classroom show the greatest academic and intellectual growth. The university submitted a study by Patricia Gurin, a psychology professor, who reported that students who attend ethnic-studies courses and participate in racial-awareness workshops are "better prepared to become active participants in our pluralistic, democratic society." But, as the National Association of Scholars pointed out in a rebuttal, Gurin doesn't establish how many ethnic minorities, if any, actually attended the workshops; and, in any event, ethnic-studies workshops surely aren't what Powell had in mind when he talked about the benefits of an integrated classroom.

Because those benefits aren't always reflected in grades, test scores, and other tangible measures of educational achievement, the National Association of Scholars, like Judge Friedman, concludes that "intellectual diversity bears no obvious or necessary relationship to racial diversity." But this claim is too strong. It's true that, in some classes, there's no clear correlation; hearing African Americans talk about their experiences with police is more important in a criminal procedure class than in a corporate tax class. Moreover, the University of Michigan, which gives preference to some racial and ethnic groups and not others, isn't interested in a complete diversity of viewpoints. It might be useful to hear from native Puerto Rican students in a classroom discussion about annexation cases, for example, but the University of Michigan doesn't appear to distinguish between island and mainland students of Puerto Rican descent. Nevertheless, the constitutional question isn't whether it's possible, with unlimited resources and a very different applicant pool, to achieve an even greater diversity of views than would emerge in an affirmative action system that uses broad racial categories as crude proxy for viewpoint diversity. The question is whether minority students with very different political and social backgrounds bring enough of the distinctive perspective that comes from being a minority in America to create real educational benefits for everyone.

Powell held that, as long as universities avoid explicit quotas and two- track admissions systems (in which minority candidates are compared only with each other), they may use race as a "plus factor" in admissions decisions. His opinion has been justly criticized for failing to define how much race consciousness is too much--at what point does a plus factor become the predominant factor? But, in the two decades since Bakke, it has become obvious that federal courts are not institutionally equipped to identify this point with precision.

In this sense, affirmative action cases teach the same lesson as the Supreme Court's voting rights cases: that race and viewpoint are intertwined in such complicated ways that courts can't possibly disentangle them. In a series of decisions beginning with Shaw v. Reno in 1993, the Court held that state legislatures could use race as one of several factors, but not as the predominant factor, in drawing legislative districts. Four conservative justices made it clear they would never allow districts to be drawn in order to maximize the voting strength of racial minorities. Four liberal justices made it clear they would allow these districts to be drawn without close judicial supervision. This meant that every voting district in the country had to await the reaction of the swing justice, O'Connor, whose criterion for distinguishing permissible districts from impermissible ones seemed to be: You know it when you see it.

But, on April 18, Justice O'Connor finally decided that she could live with the redrawn North Carolina district she had first expressed concern about in Shaw v. Reno nearly a decade ago. She provided the fifth vote for Justice Breyer's opinion, which concluded that politics, not race, had been the predominant factor in drawing the district. Breyer emphasized that because African Americans in the state register and vote Democratic more than 95 percent of the time, it was hard to distinguish a legislature's effort to create a majority-black district from a legislature's effort to create a safe Democratic one. And because white registered Democrats more frequently cross over to vote Republican than African American registered Democrats do, a legislature trying to secure a safe Democratic seat could plausibly include more heavily African American precincts for political, not racial, reasons. " Race in this case correlates closely with political behavior," Breyer concluded, reasoning that judges should therefore give legislatures leeway to balance racial and political considerations without assuming one was predominant over the other.