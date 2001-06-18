Those charges make no sense. Senators shouldn't focus on the views of Bush's lower-court nominees on abortion, because the Supreme Court has left lower-court judges very little discretion on the abortion question. In the wake of the Court's expansive decision last term striking down 31 so-called partial-birth abortion laws, the only questions for lower-court judges to sort out are largely symbolic abortion restrictions such as parental notification and bills protecting live births. While these restrictions may affect the availability of abortion on the margins, they don't threaten its availability for most women. Lower-court judges have no authority to reconsider Roe v. Wade. And McConnell is particularly unlikely to try to rewrite abortion law on a lower court--while personally pro-life and a Roe critic, he is a scholar of Burke, with a deep respect for precedent.

To be sure, some senators worry about what McConnell would do were he nominated to the Supreme Court. In the welcome but unlikely event he is promoted, they could vote against him then (as liberals voted against Robert Bork, who was confirmed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit before being defeated for the Supreme Court). Besides, even as a Supreme Court justice, McConnell probably wouldn't have an occasion to reconsider Roe: He believes that no legislature would pass a pre-viability abortion restriction today, even in his home state of Utah. And if Congress passed a law protecting abortion, McConnell, unlike many conservatives, would uphold it.

And McConnell's views on church-state separation aren't just innocuous, they're praiseworthy. More than anyone else in the country, he is responsible for persuading the Supreme Court to abandon the extreme separationism of the 1970s, which required school districts to discriminate against religion by permitting all student organizations except prayer groups to meet after class on school property. Partly because of McConnell's scholarship and advocacy, in the '90s the Court instead embraced a healthy vision of religious neutrality, holding that the state may provide equal--but not favored--treatment for religious organizations. McConnell has defended the right of religious organizations to receive public aid on an equal basis with nonreligious ones, supporting the constitutionality of vouchers and charitable choice. But, unlike religious supremacists such as Justices Antonin Scalia, William Rehnquist, and Clarence Thomas, McConnell rejects state efforts to favor religion over irreligion: He testified before Congress against a school-prayer amendment to the Constitution and insisted that graduation prayers in public schools were unconstitutional, even before the Supreme Court invalidated them by a 5-4 vote in 1992. Scalia has described McConnell as "the most prominent scholarly critic" of Scalia's own, less generous view of the First Amendment's guarantees of the free exercise of religion.

McConnell's principled conservatism is most evident in his deference toward Congress's power to define illegal discrimination. The five conservative justices have refused to defer to Congress on this score, insisting that they alone are entitled to decide what counts as illegal and impermissible in America. In defending the constitutionality of the Religious Freedom Restoration Act, which the Supreme Court struck down by a 6-3 vote in 1997, McConnell defended Congress's right to adopt a more expansive view of discrimination than the Court itself has adopted. McConnell is an authority on the history of Reconstruction, and his scholarship has demonstrated that Congress--not the Court--is the branch of government that the framers of the Fourteenth Amendment entrusted with the principal authority to define and enforce protection for civil rights.

The most recent demonstration of McConnell's ability to separate his political preferences from his constitutional judgments came after Bush v. Gore, when he was one of the few conservative scholars to criticize the 5-4 decision to stop the Florida recount. In articles in Slate.com and The Wall Street Journal, and in an essay in a forthcoming book about the decision, McConnell acknowledged what other conservatives refused to concede: If you really believe that Florida's decision to apply different counting standards to ballots in the same county potentially violated the equal protection of the laws, then the logical and legally appropriate remedy was to let the recount continue under a uniform standard, as Justices David Souter and Stephen Breyer proposed, rather than stop it in its tracks. He also wrote in opposition to the impeachment of President Clinton.