The AO appears to have performed its task with enthusiasm. In a memo objecting to the monitoring program, Mary Schroeder, chief judge of the Ninth Circuit, recalled that Lee "apparently felt the information so urgent that he advised the manager of the hotel in which I was staying in Washington that a courier was en route with a high-priority, confidential message for me... Imagine my surprise to discover that use of the Internet to download music or movies had risen to the ranks of a national security issue." Worse, the reports were deeply embarrassing to the employees concerned: A letter Lee sent on March 5 contains a list of all the movies accessed by a particular user between 12:12 p.m. and 1:35 p.m., including /bigtits/bix/mer021/3.mpg and /personal4/fuckmovie/asian/07.mpg.

At the end of May, the Judicial Council of the Ninth Circuit decided to turn off the monitoring software for the courts under its administrative control, including the Eighth, Ninth, and Tenth Circuits. As Chief Judge Schroeder explained in a separate memo, the judges were concerned "about the propriety, and even the legality, of monitoring Internet usage by court employees" without their consent. In addition, "many judges were concerned that recording and monitoring information kept by the AO would be an inevitable part of any Senate confirmation process." Mecham peevishly responded that the decision to turn off the software might have compromised the security of the Tenth Circuit's website during the Timothy McVeigh trial, even though the technical staff of the Colorado district court subsequently found that it had not.

In a separate memo to the AO's general counsel on May 29, Judge Alex Kozinski of California, the leading opponent of the monitoring program, explained in detail why he had concluded that the monitoring policy "may have violated the privacy rights of hundreds of our employees and exposed the judiciary to the risk of civil liability (including statutory damages of $10,000 per violation) under the federal wiretap statute." The relevant law, the Electronic Communications Privacy Act, imposes civil and criminal liability on any person who "intentionally intercepts ... any wire, oral, or electronic communication." The privacy act allows the interception of communications with the consent of one of the parties concerned, but Kozinski noted that Mecham had installed the monitoring program without notifying the vast majority of judicial employees, let alone securing their consent. Kozinski was especially incredulous because the AO had issued a memo in 1996 warning local courts that surreptitious monitoring is probably illegal and shouldn't be allowed without the consent of all users. For these reasons, Kozinski tentatively concluded that "the policy has violated and continues to violate the federal wiretap statute"; that "we may have a duty to notify our staff all over the country that their rights have been violated and civil remedies might be available to them"; that "we may also have a duty to notify the Justice Department and give it an opportunity to start a [criminal] investigation"; and that "if there is a possible criminal investigation ... some thought ought to be given to hiring a private lawyer for Mr. Lee."

Moving beyond the legal questions, Kozinski pointed out in a follow-up memo how dangerous it is for judges to allow unaccountable bureaucrats to decide what kind of Internet use is "appropriate." "Is it legitimate for employees to read newspapers online?" he asked. "To see Chief Justice Rehnquist speak in streaming video? To listen to streaming audio while at work? (If not, why have we all been given computers with speakers?)" The chairman of the Committee on Automation and Technology, for example, is a judge who has cheerfully acknowledged that he spends a few minutes a day browsing the Nascar website, which includes streaming video. Does anyone think this is wrong? "We cannot leave such judgments to the people who run the AO--whose only interest seems to be what smut some poor deputy clerk is looking at during his lunch break," Kozinski concluded.

Rather than respond directly to Kozinski's memo, Mecham dug in his heels. The AO insisted tendentiously that the monitoring was necessary to protect the judiciary from embarrassment and legal liability, even though the program arguably had the opposite effect. Mecham also told some judges that Chief Justice Rehnquist supported the monitoring policy, even though Rehnquist has not publicly expressed an opinion on it. Then, on July 27, the Committee on Automation and Technology, which is staffed by judges sympathetic to Mecham, recommended that the full Judicial Conference endorse and expand the monitoring program when it meets in September. "To guarantee beyond doubt that adequate notice will have been given," the committee recommended that each court prominently display a banner notice on every computer screen declaring that Internet use may be "viewed and recorded, that the employee's use of the system constitutes consent to such viewing and recording, and that uses inconsistent with applicable use policy may result in disciplinary action."