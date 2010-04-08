The Landscape of Innovation

Economies happen in places, and they have an effect on the physical form of places – as the new ghost ‘burbs of the real-estate driven economies of Florida and Nevada show us. If the next American economy will be export-oriented, lower-carbon, and innovation-driven, as Larry Summers has posited (my colleagues and I agree), what kind of landscape will result? What will be the successor to the exit-ramp office parks, tangled residential cul-de-sacs, relentless highways, and reliably repetitive strip malls that were the built environment for the consumption-fueled, cheap-energy economy we’re struggling to come out of?

The short answer: denser and better connected. An export-oriented economy will need a robust port infrastructure, which the U.S. more or less has, but also a freight network, guided by an intelligent, coordinated freight strategy, which the U.S. sorely lacks, so American manufactured goods can make it to the ports as fast as possible. (Howard Rosen has lucidly explained why goods exports are so critical to economic growth, particularly after the recession – the upshot: we still need to make stuff to sell abroad).

A lower-carbon economy will also increase the value of denser places, where transit makes sense, and where a detached single-family home isn’t the only residential option.

But what’s jaw-dropping to me is how much innovation also relies on density – measured in blocks, not miles. Ed Glaeser and others, going as far back as Alfred Marshall in 1890, have noted the gains from agglomeration, or geographically clustered activities. But they’ve generally looked at agglomeration at the metropolitan scale, and metros tend to be quite far-flung places, stretching across several counties. A couple of papers have described how dramatically the benefits of innovation and agglomeration fall off once people spread out beyond walking distance.