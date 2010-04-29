Wehner Throbs With Anticipation

William Galston, a top aide of President Clinton, writes that while that public is concerned about the economy and jobs, “the [Democratic] leadership is moving toward, or backing into, months dominated by some combination of immigration and climate change — and of course there will also be a Supreme Court confirmation battle to fight. It is hard to believe that the people will respond favorably.” ...

When responsible Democrats like Professor Galston are concerned about a “rout of historic proportions,” you know how ominous things are becoming for Democrats. President Obama and the Democratic leadership would have been wise to follow Galston’s advice from the outset of the presidency (he warned a against a massive expansion of the federal government in a period when trust in the federal government was low). I rather doubt they will listen to him now. And they will pay quite a high price, perhaps historically high, for their extraordinary missteps.

At last, comeuppance for the hated Obama administration, and sweet vindication for George W. Bush! As it happens, I agree that Republicans are likely to make large gains in the election, with winning the House a probably outcome. Unlike Wehner, but like the entire political science field, I attribute this fact largely to the combination of a mid-term election and high unemployment rather than to the righteous reaction of a naturally conservative public against big-government liberalism.

For instance, the latest Washington Post poll shows that Democrats enjoy a double-digit edge over Republicans on handling the major issues. 53% of Americans say Obama's views on issues are "just about right," as opposed to 39% who say too liberal, and 5% who say too conservative. Asked which party they "trust more to do a better job in coping with the main problems the nation faces over the next few years," Americans pick the Democrats over the Republcians by a 46-32 margin. Which is to say, there's precious little evidence for Wehner's endless assertions that Obama's excessive liberalism is the source of the Democrats' troubles.

The paradox is that there's little doubt the public will punish the Democrats anyway. That's just what happens to incumbent parties facing structural conditions like those that currently pertain. This is not to say that Obama's agenda is uniformly popular -- far from it. But, rather, there's very little reason to credit the Republicans' coming political success with any political affinity, as opposed to benefiting by default as the out party.