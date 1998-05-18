Wonderwonk

Kagan's legal training came in handy in her forays into the minutiae of tobacco legislation. Her moment came in late March, when Reed was vacationing in Europe and Kagan squared off with Republican senators and their staffs on the eve of the Senate Commerce Committee's April 1 markup of the legislation. An earlier proposal by Republican senators James Jeffords and Orrin Hatch had fallen apart over the question of giving regulatory authority to the FDA.

The White House started by arguing that the FDA should regulate tobacco under the "drug and device" chapter in the law, essentially codifying the authority that the agency has already claimed for itself--and which the tobacco industry is currently challenging in court. Senators McCain, Frist, Hatch, and Jeffords all objected, as did the pharmaceutical industry, which feared that it would get harsher treatment along with tobacco. But the FDA insisted on the "drug and device" chapter, figuring that losing this would weaken the regulations and make the agency more vulnerable to court challenges. That might have been the end of it, but Kagan hatched a plan for a separate title under the law for tobacco, giving the FDA virtually the same regulatory language and legal standing it demanded, but moving the wording to another part of the law to soothe the Republicans.

That seemed to hold, but, as late as Friday, March 27, the agreement again was in danger of falling apart when Frist raised new concerns. He worried that, under the new title, the FDA would get authority, over tobacco farmers, not just tobacco, and that the FDA might go too far in limiting retail sales of tobacco or in banning nicotine. Kagan pleaded for 24 hours to work out a deal, and she went through each point with the senator in painstaking detail. Negotiations stretched into the wee hours of the morning. They finally agreed that the FDA would delay by two years any serious action--say, eliminating a class of tobacco product or reducing or eliminating nicotine content--so Congress could review the decision. She also convinced the agencies to accept this token recognition of Congress's prerogatives. Congress, she argued, can reverse FDA decisions anyway. By late Saturday, the deal was done.

Kagan broke a third impasse in the FDA talks when McCain demanded language guaranteeing that the FDA would examine whether its actions could stimulate a black market in tobacco. If, for example, the FDA required all cigarettes to taste awful, smokers would turn to contraband. The FDA balked at such an economic restriction, and talks bogged down. But Kagan "finessed the issue," says Rich Tarplin of the Department of Health and Human Services, who negotiated alongside Kagan and the FDA's William Schultz. She found a legalistic way to give over to McCain without unduly restricting the FDA. Specifically, she agreed to language calling on the FDA to make the black market a "consideration" but assured the FDA it would never be held legally accountable if a black market did develop. Hearing the law professor's case, Schultz and Tarplin consented, and the talks went on.

The Commerce Committee endorsed McCain's bill with a 19 to one vote, and the bill is due to reach the Senate floor the week before Memorial Day. Although it got most of what it wanted, the Clinton administration is still haggling to toughen the bill's so-called "look back" provisions by making penalties for missing teen-smoking reductions company-specific. It also wants to tighten the bill's indoor-air-quality provisions. But these considerations, and even the $1.10-per-pack tax increase over five years, should turn out to be less significant than giving the FDA say over what, where, how, and to whom the tobacco industry sells. The FDA provision was "the toughest nut to crack," says Reed. Without it, "the whole thing would've blown up."