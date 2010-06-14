Why does the U.S. government still allow suspected terrorists to buy guns?

In the past year, terrorists have planned to blow up the New York City subway system, an airplane over Detroit, and Times Square. These high-profile plots have reminded us that terrorists are as determined as ever to strike within the United States. They have also left an impression, pushed heavily in the media, that the next attack will be a massive explosion. But, in responding to terrorist threats to the homeland, policymakers and pundits routinely ignore one important trend: Terrorism often comes from the barrel of a gun—and, when it does, the consequences are often fatal.

From the beginning of 2005 through the end of 2009, the U.S. National Counter-Terrorism Center (NCTC) documented 62,625 terrorist attacks worldwide, with a death toll of 88,431. Of those attacks, 25,320—more than 40 percent—involved guns. No other weapon was used as frequently. (Improvised explosive devices, or IEDs, came second in line—they were used in 26 percent of attacks, mostly in Iraq, Afghanistan, and Pakistan.) Guns were also the most lethal of weapons used, responsible for 40,198 deaths.

This troubling pattern is particularly evident in the United States. Since September 11, according to information from the NCTC, the National Consortium for the Study of Terrorism and Responses to Terrorism (START), and news accounts, there have been 65 terrorist attacks on U.S. soil. When the incidents perpetrated by eco-terrorists (who tend to target property only) are filtered out, 26 attacks remain, with an overall death toll of 22 people. Twenty-one of those victims were shot to death, in eight attacks involving guns.

And, yet, while the federal government has taken steps in recent years to improve airline security, enhance domestic intelligence, and clamp down on access to materials needed for explosive devices, it has done little to stop suspected terrorists from getting their hands on guns. These weapons remain cheap, readily available, easy to use, and deadly.