Hetherington and Junger clearly won acceptance by the men who never acknowledge the camera’s presence. The film-makers say that in order to get permission for their project, they had to promise to omit political comment of any kind. They kept their word. But we are not so obligated. It is hard not to remember that this film--reporting a small part of a gigantic upheaval--is part of the long-lasting result of some governmental decisions. It is also hard not to remember Sherman. The lives of these soldiers evoke both admiration and bitterness.

Restrepo is available two ways. It is being released by itself as a feature attraction, and it is also included in that annual benison, the Human Rights Watch International Film Festival. This year is the festival’s twenty-first edition, with thirty films from twenty-five countries. The festival may suffer a bit from its name. The organization that creates it deserves all the credit it can get, yet the name makes it sound as if the chief reason for seeing these pictures is that they are good for us. They are good for us. Also, so far as I have been able to sample them each year, they are good pictures.

This year I have seen two besides Restrepo. Another American entry is 12th & Delaware by Heidi Ewing and Rachel Grady. The title is a crossroads in Fort Pierce, Florida. On one corner is a pregnancy care center: right across the street, facing it, is the headquarters of a pro-life group. Throughout the film the pro-life people picket the center, which of course functions, among other ways, as an abortion advisory. The picketers, besides the expected placards, also flourish models of fetuses at various stages.

This Ewing-Grady film clings to the principle of human rights. It assumes that the pro-lifers have rights too, whatever our beliefs may be, and they are given seemingly equal screen time. The woman at the pregnancy center whom we get to know is reasonable, patient, unexploitative, much more engaging than her opponents. Still, the point of the picture is to present the conflict face-to-face, not to propagandize. Ewing and Grady have managed to keep their film fluent, rather than chunks of static data. As for our own beliefs, the picture will probably heat them.

Presumed Guilty is Mexican, filmed by Roberto Hernández and Layda Negrete, and directed by Hernández and Geoffrey Smith. It follows the story of Toño Zúñiga, who is arrested in Mexico City for a murder of which he knows absolutely nothing. Apparently the police needed to arrest someone, and Toño filled the bill sufficiently. He was convicted on the basis of what is apparently the local law--presumption of guilt until proved innocent. Hernández and Negrete follow the tortuous proceedings through the next few years trying to see that justice is done. The editing is nimble, the appearances by Toño are moving, and the odds seem awful. The ending is a surprise.

If we wonder how Hernández and Negrete got permission to do their filming inside prisons, we might note skeptically that every room and hallway we see is scrupulously clean. We may be permitted to doubt, from other sources, that this is always the case: authorities might have cleaned locations up as a little propaganda of their own.

As usual, after the New York premiere of the full festival, versions of the program will visit forty cities in the United States and Canada. As usual, too, though some of the items are grim, it is cheering once again to know that gifted people are addressing important subjects around the world--and are doing it with talent. Information about visits and availabilities is at www.hrw.org/iff.

A French film called Let It Rain, pliant and comfortable, advances a quite different sort of cause. In recent years a genre has been slipping into the film world so subtly that it is now fairly well established without much comment. Call it the Intimate Film. Several countries have supplied instances. It is a picture that wants to put us in the company of a group of people, with the principal purpose of acquaintance, not drama.

The genre’s core is proportion. A baby’s smooth skin is full of alpine crevices under the right glass. Relatively undramatic lives are jagged under an intense camera. The point is not to make mountains out of molehills. Rather, it is to show how film can investigate some kinds of human travail without large-scale traditional engines of drama.

Agnès Jaoui and Jean-Pierre Bacri, in their third venture together, have opted for this intimacy. They could hardly have committed themselves more fully: they co-wrote the script, they play two of the leading roles, and Jaoui directed. She sets the tone from the first shot: two men, conversing, move past the camera away from us into the story. We go along with them.

The place is southern France, the birthplace of Agathe Villanova (played by Jaoui). She is a prominent feminist who comes down from Paris to help her married sister Florence with family matters and, not quite incidentally, to run in a local election. While Agathe is there, two local film-makers, Michel (played by Bacri) and a young Algerian named Karim, ask her if they may film an interview with her. She agrees, but things do not always go smoothly. The work on the interview, plus Michel’s gradually revealed involvement with Florence, plus Karim’s doings, are some of the matters that course onward. We soon realize that the picture’s being is the sum of all these stories rather than a grand conflict.

In the Intimate Film the performances must carry the day. Jaoui is so commanding as Agathe that it is intriguing to remember that she is directing herself. Bacri is humorous and appealing as Michel, with just a slight tendency to italicize his expressions and gestures. Pascale Arbillot provides a Florence at that point in her life when she might leave her marriage even though it has up to now been all right. The Algerian Jamel Debbouze, as Karim, is uniquely vital as a gifted film editor who fills in between jobs as a hotel reception clerk.

With her directing Jaoui maintains the invitation of the opening shot. The title, we are told elsewhere, was suggested by a French song about a man who hates fine weather. One sequence in a torrential storm puts this quirk to the test. But rain or shine, Jaoui’s film is a pleasant place to be.

Stanley Kauffmann is the film critic for The New Republic.

