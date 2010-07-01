Morning Is Coming

Often, the same people who are pessimistic about the recovery are also pessimistic about the United States keeping its place as the world’s leading economy. They talk in particular of China displacing the United States. This is nonsense. Size matters—we have the largest integrated single market, which permits economies of scale in terms of costs, especially for research, and a greater division of labor that permits specialized services. English is the world language in business and science, and the dollar is the world’s currency. When the global economy is in trouble, investors around the world seek a safe haven in dollar-backed assets.

Our open economy encourages risk tasking; just ask the people behind the formation of 600,000 new businesses each year and the nine million who are self-employed. Because of this, we have a positive inflow of scientists and entrepreneurs—approximately one-quarter of the founders of Silicon Valley startups were non-Americans. And we have a great infrastructure for growth: an educated work force; many of the best universities in the world, which attract lots of foreign talent; access to capital; a good legal system; and an open society that encourages change. Europeans understand that Microsoft, Cisco, Apple, Intel, and the whole Internet revolution could not have started in Europe because businesspeople there are more risk averse and reluctant to build new relationships. And we have a thriving middle class that is ready to move, change jobs, and try new products.

If you look at the American capitalism since World War II, there are ample grounds for optimism. The U.S. economy has experienced almost continuous growth, punctuated by infrequent recessions, from which we have emerged stronger than ever. But the pessimists insist that this recession is different. Here, let me review some of their arguments, and why they are wrong.

First, pessimists like to cite Carmen Reinhart and Kenneth Rogoff’s book, This Time is Different, that shows that countries take an unusually long time to recover from the kind of financial crisis we suffered. But their data are based primarily on smaller countries that relied mostly on foreign loans and on pre-World War II data from large industrialized countries. The American economy is larger and has more policy tools available to it than any of the economies they study. From 1985 to 2007, we had a succession of financial crises that seemed to augur deep troubles—from the S&L meltdown and the 1987 stock market crash to the collapse of Long Term Capital Management to the bursting of the dot-com bubble—and we bounced back.

Second, many pessimists point to the decline in jobs in the manufacturing sector and to the absence of well-paying middle-class jobs as an indication the U.S. is living on borrowed time. But throughout the world, the share of employment in manufacturing has fallen sharply because of technological progress—in the U.S., for instance, we make as much coal and raw steel as we did 50 years ago, but require about one-quarter of the number of workers to do so.