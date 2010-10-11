Through The Years

The people who made Heartbreaker ran into trouble early. The writers of this French comedy came up with a good basic gimmick—what the trade calls a “high concept.” But setting up that concept would take only a relatively few early minutes of screen time; they then had to figure out ways to use the gimmick, to sustain and vary it for all the rest of the picture’s ninety minutes. The writers—Laurent Zeitoun, Jeremy Doner, and Yohan Gromb—met the challenge pretty cleverly, and the director Pascal Chaumeil kept his touch as light as possible. We go along with the gag. (Wry confirmation of success: we are told that Heartbreaker has already been bought for an American remake.)

“High concept” comedies are usually of two kinds. First, the Audrey HepburnGregory Peck Roman Holiday kind, in which the story is the lifelike development of possibilities that exist in the basic gimmick. Second, the Buster Keaton Seven Chances kind, in which the gimmick arbitrarily imposes comic conditions on life. Heartbreaker is the second kind. A thirtyish man named Alex has worked out a scam. For a fee, and aided by a team including his sister, he will break up engagements. He is generally hired by a girl’s parents to woo her away from her intended. But—all professions like to have ethics—he won’t take on a job if the affianced couple are truly happy, and he won’t sleep with the girl.

This scam, synopsized, may not seem tenable, but as it is revealed to us in the film’s first sequence, it is so amusing that we just want it to go on. The story bubbles along until the inevitable happens: the scammer is himself involved, the biter is bit. What helps tremendously is the taking performance of Romain Duris as Alex. He is a skilled chameleon, and, even more helpful, he is attractive but certainly not handsome. This helps to keep the scheme sufficiently lifelike. The rest of the cast spin their roles perfectly, with Héléna Noguerra inevitably prominent as a steamy nympho.

Virtually every film-making country makes pictures of this high-concept kind, sometimes well, but France obviously wants the championship. Heartbreaker helps.

Postscript. For years I thought that the eminent Italian screenwriter Suso Cecchi D’Amico was a man, because of her first name. Then I met her son (a professor of English at the University of Rome) who explained that Suso is a dialect nickname for Susanna. This only increased my admiration for her. That she had built her exceptional career in a gender-biased world made it even more remarkable. The film historian Gian Piero Brunetta says that she was the only significant Italian woman screenwriter of the postwar period. To the outside world—though presumably she must have encountered some gender antipathies—she seemed to be moving from film to film simply because of her talent.

D’Amico, who died in Rome on July 31 at age ninety-six, began screenwriting in 1945—the last of her 118 pictures was in 2006. The first notable film on which she collaborated was nothing less than The Bicycle Thief, with no less a director than Vittorio De Sica. But gravity was not her only mode: comedy frequently fizzed up along the way. Some of the comedies were Miracle in Milan, also with De Sica; Too Bad She’s Bad, which launched Sophia Loren; The Taming of the Shrew, in English with Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor. It is hard to name a prominent postwar Italian director with whom she did not work. (Fellini, perhaps, but she may have written for him uncredited. She certainly knew him.) Among the celebrated with whom she did work were Michelangelo Antonioni (Le Amiche), Francesco Rosi (Salvatore Giuliano), and—her longest-lasting association—Luchino Visconti, who wanted her for almost all his films, including The Stranger, Rocco and His Brothers, Senso, and The Leopard.

She liked collaborating. She said more than once that her idea of film-making, especially in Italy’s golden age, was getting together with a few friends who were excited about the same idea. Yet the mere titles of many of her films—their generally high level—bespeak a writer who was especially wanted for qualities of aspiration. I remember wanting to read comment on D’Amico only a few years after she began, and not finding any.

She is a classic instance of the right person in the right place at the right time. From a cultivated family (her father was a distinguished literary critic), gifted, and curious about this art to which intellectuals had not been much drawn in her country, she responded to the splendid postwar wave and helped to keep it cresting. I used to wish that we had some individual work of hers. Then I learned a rueful fact. When I met her son, we happened to talk about adaptations of novels, and I told him that I thought Harold Pinter’s screenplay of Proust, unproduced but published, was the best film treatment of a great novel. D’Amico said, “Ah, but you haven’t read my mother’s version of it.” Unproduced and unpublished. I will obviously never know it. But the mere fact that she had written it heightened her unique luster.

Stanley Kauffmann is the film critic for The New Republic. This article ran in the September 23, 2010, issue of the magazine.

