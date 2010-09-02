The Revisionaries

Historically, conservatives have often turned to the Constitution when they are out of power and don’t like what Congress is doing. The 1930s saw the rise of conservative groups like the American Liberty League, which was fixated on the notion that the New Deal was a dangerous threat to the constitutional order. (The Liberty League was an early predecessor of today’s Tea Parties: The 125,000-strong group claimed to be nonpartisan and populist, while receiving plenty of money from wealthy business interests like the Du Pont family.) Alf Landon appealed incessantly to the Constitution during his 1936 presidential campaign against FDR.

This invocation of the Constitution often has religious overtones. In Michigan, one organizer told me that Tea Party members carry around pocket-sized copies of the document—as if it were a talisman of sorts. But Beck is explicit in touting this analogy: He’s fond of saying that “God’s finger” wrote the Constitution, and he has urged his followers to read The 5000 Year Leap, a book written in 1981 by an ultraconservative Mormon, W. Cleon Skousen, who argued that the Constitution has divine origins. The book, Beck says, changed his life. He even wrote the foreword to a version of the tome that was reissued last year—a contribution that undoubtedly helped the book quickly race to number one on Amazon’s best-seller list. It should be noted that the Mormon Church was so horrified by Skousen’s conspiratorial views—his tendency to scream about Rothschilds and Rockefellers pushing the world toward collectivism—that it officially disavowed him in 1979.

In March, just minutes after Obama had signed health care reform into law, staffers for Virginia Attorney General Ken Cuccinelli dashed up to a federal courthouse in Richmond to file a suit to stop the bill. Earlier in the year, Cuccinelli had appeared before a Tea Party rally in the city’s Capitol Square and told attendees, “It’s time for people like you all to step up and draw the lines that our Founding Fathers thought they drew very clearly.” Now, he was doing just that.

Cuccinelli’s legal brief was clever, well-constructed—and deceptively radical. He argued that the newly enacted mandate for individuals to buy health insurance was unconstitutional because, under the Commerce clause, Congress was only allowed to regulate interstate commerce, not “manufacturing or agriculture.” As Ian Millhiser, a legal analyst at the Center for American Progress points out, that’s not an arbitrary distinction—it was one the Supreme Court made in the years before the New Deal, when it was striking down all sorts of regulations, from minimum-wage laws to bans on child labor. “Cuccinelli is being very explicit about his desire to go back to this pre-1930s era,” says Millhiser.

Although Tea Party groups first started invoking the Constitution around the time bank bailouts and stimulus spending were being passed, the craze really flourished after health care reform. Suddenly, conservatives were dusting off every argument they could think of to try to stop the encroachment of the welfare state. Florida Attorney General Bill McCollum joined twelve other states to claim that the Medicaid provisions imposed by the health care bill violated the Tenth Amendment. Virginia and Idaho both claimed the constitutional right to pass “nullification” laws that would prevent the bill from being enacted in their states. And a number of red states have already passed “state sovereignty” resolutions, which, while nonbinding, are essentially notices to the federal government to “cease and desist any and all activities outside the scope of their constitutionally delegated powers.”

Taken to the extreme, this “Tenther” philosophy holds that most social programs—including Medicare and Social Security—are unconstitutional. And, as some critics have noted, the vision of government power being promoted by many Tea Party members, in which states can shoot down any laws they don’t like, isn’t exactly what the Founding Fathers had in mind. “They keep talking about the Constitution, but by weakening the federal government, what they’re actually trying to do is go back to the Articles of Confederation,” says David Gans of the Constitutional Accountability Center. “And that was a failure—it’s what led the Framers to move to the Constitution.”

Still, that hasn’t stopped conservatives from putting forward creative explanations for why the Constitution forbids social programs they don’t like. During the confirmation hearings for Sonia Sotomayor, for instance, Oklahoma Senator Tom Coburn urged the Supreme Court to rein in spending by adopting a narrower reading of the clause in the Constitution that gives Congress the authority to “provide for the ... general welfare of the United States.” And David Barton, a conservative historian who frequently appears on Beck’s shows, has argued that Congress is only allowed to spend money on roads intended for mail travel—even federal highway spending violates the Constitution.

Not all of these arguments appeared out of thin air. Many of them have bobbed around in elite conservative legal circles for years—Clarence Thomas, for instance, seems to largely agree with Cuccinelli’s views on the Commerce clause. And yet, while Thomas may fully understand the ramifications of neutering the federal government, it’s not always clear that the new generation of grassroots constitutional scholars do. Gene Clem, president of the Southwest Michigan Tea Party Patriots, told me that his group’s keen interest in the Constitution came about from a realization that the country had diverged from the Founders’ vision around the 1930s. But when I asked him whether that meant we should go back to the days without Social Security or minimum-wage laws, he was quick to demur. “No, no, no, I don’t think so,” Clem said, before pausing. “I just think we should have an examination of how large government is.”

One big problem for Tea Party groups, alas, is that the Supreme Court hasn’t been amenable to their reading of the Constitution for quite some time. During the 1970s, conservatives were painfully aware of this fact and so focused instead on proposing a flurry of amendments on everything from school prayer to busing to abortion. It wasn’t until Ronald Reagan became president that the right started thinking it could get a favorable hearing on its interpretation of the Constitution by stocking the courts with sympathetic judges.

That tactic worked to some extent—as GOP nominees filled the federal bench during the 1980s and 1990s, the courts gradually tilted rightward. But they never made a serious dent in, for instance, Congress’s ability to regulate interstate commerce. And so that leads us to the other big feature of the resurgent constitutional conservatism: its revived fetish for amending the Constitution.

Oftentimes, amendment proponents don’t sound very originalist. Take, for instance, the push by congressional Republicans to rewrite language in the Fourteenth Amendment that grants automatic citizenship to anyone born in the United States so that it excludes children of undocumented immigrants. When Lindsey Graham discussed this proposal on Fox News, he didn’t even bother to appeal to the timeless wisdom of the text. “I’m looking at the laws that exist and see if it makes sense today,” he said. “Birthright citizenship doesn’t make so much sense when you understand the world as it is.”

Then there are amendments to curtail government spending. A new Tea Party coalition, Balanced Budget Amendment Now, has revived calls for an amendment to prevent deficit spending except in times of war or national emergencies. Another popular amendment, which has been put forward by three House Republicans, would limit federal spending to 20 percent of GDP—or slightly below what it was during the Reagan years. “That’s hardly draconian,” Ken Hagerty of Renewing American Leadership, which is pushing for the amendment, explained to the press. “But it’s enough to assure that we keep our republic.” Another amendment would require a two-thirds supermajority in the Senate to raise taxes.

One of the most sweeping suggestions is to repeal the Sixteenth Amendment, which gives Congress the power to levy an income tax. Last year, on Beck’s show, former New Jersey Superior Court Judge Andrew Napolitano called for a constitutional convention (which would require the approval of two-thirds of the states) for this idea: “If that were enacted, it would starve the federal government back into the original footprint that the Founders intended for it.” Beck excitedly ran with the ball: “[I]f there is a serious movement in the public to push for this, it threatens [Congress’s] very existence.” The idea has since been echoed by Nevada Senate candidate Sharron Angle and a variety of Tea Party groups.

Meanwhile, efforts to scuttle the Seventeenth Amendment and the direct election of senators keep gathering steam. Texas Representative Louis Gohmert, for one, has called for a repeal measure in the House. But the issue frequently seems to get Republicans in trouble: A few months after Vaughn Ward’s blunder in Idaho, Colorado Senate candidate Ken Buck had to backpedal on his own support for repeal. Back in 2009, Buck had launched into a tirade on “just what a horrendous effect the Seventeenth Amendment has been on the federal government’s spending.” Yet when recently pressed by a Huffington Post reporter about it, Buck insisted that he no longer held that view—and, in fact, after some reflection had changed his mind the day after the original speech.

The enthusiasm for such amendments has resulted in a kind of arms race, where Republican primary contenders attempt to extol the largest number of constitutional changes. In mid-August, the Baton Rouge Tea Party hosted a debate between Jeff Landry and Kristian Magar, two of the candidates jockeying to be the GOP nominee in Louisiana’s third congressional district. As the applause surged louder and louder, both candidates tried to outdo each other: abolish the Sixteenth and Seventeenth, amend the Fourteenth, issue long paeans to the Ninth and Tenth Amendments. Magar had a leg up in this competition. He had signed a pledge drafted by the Tenth Amendment Center, which includes this vow: “When Congress enacts laws and regulations that are not made in Pursuance of the powers enumerated in the Constitution, the People are not bound to obey them.”

Read literally, the Tea Party strategy is one grand delusion. Enacting a constitutional amendment, after all, would require the assent of two-thirds of the House and Senate, plus the approval of three-fourths of state legislatures. These days, it’s almost impossible to find 60 votes in the Senate for a minuscule jobs bill. It’s difficult to imagine an even larger number of senators signing up to, say, suddenly make their jobs contingent on the whims of a bunch of state legislators by axing the Seventeenth Amendment. What’s more, the Tea Party amendments don’t seem to be especially resonant outside the ranks of the movement. A recent poll by Penn Schoen Berland found that if most Americans were given the chance to amend the Constitution, they’d focus on bolstering gender equality and abolishing the Electoral College, not striking down the income tax.

Still, that doesn’t mean an amendment push is inconsequential. Take the proposed Equal Rights Amendment from the 1970s. That effort eventually died in state legislatures. But, as Yale law professor Reva Siegel has argued, the drive for the amendment, and the debate it fostered, left a huge imprint on legal doctrine. Many of the ideas about gender equality in the amendment have been more or less adopted by the courts. “Efforts to amend the Constitution create an occasion for people to organize and talk to their representatives—it creates this focal point in politics,” says Siegel. And, in the process, cultural values are reshaped in ways that ultimately influence the courts.

Of course, that’s not likely to happen with a push to repeal the Seventeenth Amendment—no amount of discussion will persuade future courts that the direct election of senators isn’t really permitted. But what about the effort to amend the birthright citizenship clause of the Fourteenth Amendment? It’s possible the GOP crusade could nudge the boundaries of the immigration debate further rightward. Lawmakers could try to look for ways to constrict birthright citizenship—there’s already a move to deny birth certificates to children of undocumented immigrants—and the courts could, over time, give these efforts a more favorable ear. With enough momentum, even a wild idea can inch toward the mainstream.

Glenn Beck, for one, seems to understand exactly how the process works. Amid monologues that often stray from political reality, he occasionally flashes self-awareness. During one discussion on his show about the prospects of repealing the Sixteenth Amendment (and, hence, the income tax), he paused and said, “I mean, it sounds ridiculous. You get two-thirds of the states. ... Because the income tax, you can’t, in Massachusetts you can’t get them to say no to it, and so it sounds ridiculous.” Then he steadied himself and seemed to say with a wink, “But again, it’s a serious movement and would force them to move. It doesn’t even have to pass.”

Bradford Plumer is an assistant editor of The New Republic. This article ran in the September 23, 2010 issue of the magazine.

