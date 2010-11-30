European Invasion

Balio is particulary good at analyzing the perfect storm of developments that allowed this flourishing of foreign film. Many of the soldiers returning home from overseas had a newfound interest in things foreign. Americans in general were worldlier after the war, especially about European ways of life. And film began to be taken more seriously as an artistic and cultural object of study and discussion. Bosley Crowther of the New York Times was by far the most influential and important arbiter of judgment. A good review from him often meant a foreign film could play for two months in New York. Mass market magazines, esoteric periodicals, museums, and film festivals all discussed foreign films. By 1956 the Academy was awarding an Oscar for Best Foreign Film, and by 1963 there were over 450 art houses in America. Within five years there would be over 4,000 college film societies.

Perhaps more important, Hollywood wanted the importation of foreign films. Certainly the initial group of these films came via new, small, adventurous distribution companies, and Balio’s description of them is one of the most interesting parts of his book; but it was the studios that ultimately shaped most distribution. After the war, the studios initially felt besieged. Television was a serious rival for viewers, as were the other entertainment opportunities that emerged in the mushrooming suburbs. The Supreme Court ordered the studios to divest their ownership of movie theaters, destroying the monopoly of production, distribution, and exhibition that they had enjoyed for decades. And all of this occurred during the post-war recession beginning in 1947. Not surprisingly, the studios chose to economize by producing fewer films and concentrating on bigger budget movies. (Sound familiar?) This led to the decline of “B” films, cartoons, and newsreels. But movie theaters were clamoring for product, and the distribution wings of studios were hungry for movies to release. Foreign films were one ready-made way to satisfy these needs.

Beyond these changes in the sophistication of the audience and the structure of the marketplace, the nature of the movies themselves also played a key role. Two things would drive the foreign film market through the 1950s and into the 1960s: artistic quality and sex. The list of talented directors bringing European films to America is staggering: Italian neo-realists such as Rossellini, De Sica, and Visconti; in France, the new wave of Truffaut and Godard among others; Buñuel from Spain, Kurosawa from Japan, the British high art of Lawrence Olivier and David Lean, followed by the bitter, gritty realism of Saturday Night and Sunday Morning, Room at the Top and Look Back in Anger. And towering over them all was Ingmar Bergman. More than anyone, the great Swedish director’s films elicited discussions as serious as those about any great novel, painting, or piece of music. A middle-brow culture maven of the 1950s and '60s could easily name more than a dozen European directors. Today I doubt that a comparable person could name even three.

But if these auteur giants gave foreign films their cachet and more than the patina of intellectual substance, they were all trumped by Brigitte Bardot. Balio notes her importance but does not really explore the volcanic effect she had in America. Starting with And God Created Woman, which became the most successful foreign film up to its day, Bardot’s movies created a close (and not incorrect) association of sex with foreign movies. She was the perfect vehicle to bring sex to the American screen. She combined a kind of can-can sexual playfulness with naïveté and a child-like naturalism. There was little artifice or mystery in her, and she fit well with the emerging younger generation’s attitudes about sex and authenticity. A common phrase of the era—“well, it’s a foreign film”—could denote intellectual or sexual sophistication, and in both cases they were profitable. Through the 1950s, foreign films accounted for about 7 percent of total box office—a staggeringly high number that has never been duplicated.

By 1966, however, a convergence of developments would scuttle the armada of foreign films that had arrived continuously for twenty years. In 1952, the Supreme Court applied the First Amendment to film, allowing the sex in European films to escape a good deal of the era’s censorship. Owing to Hollywood’s production codes, no studio would dare put that kind of eroticism in American movies. But the European monopoly on sex ended in 1966, when Hollywood altered the Production Code. Its replacement by a ratings system two years later allowed the packaging of sex in films by giving them an “R” rating. Foreign films were no longer unique in that most profitable of ways. Moreover, the studios began to lose interest in distributing foreign films, and instead made deals to bring talented foreign directors over to direct American productions.