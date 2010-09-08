Get An Injunction

The Dove World Training Center in Gainesville, Florida and its pastor Terry Jones plan a Koran bonfire on the ninth anniversary of the World Trade Center-Pentagon enormity.

There are indications that other churches, the message of which is love, of course, are joining in the extravaganza.

It is just possible that Islamist Muslims, fanatic Muslims who also burn bibles and alien religious texts and flags, will be reminded of how disgusting the practice is. But don't count on it.

But it is disgusting. And it is disgusting no matter how many people believe the act would be and should be protected by the First Amendment.