Get An Injunction

The Dove World Training Center in Gainesville, Florida and its pastor Terry Jones plan a Koran bonfire on the ninth anniversary of the World Trade Center-Pentagon enormity.
There are indications that other churches, the message of which is love, of course, are joining in the extravaganza.
It is just possible that Islamist Muslims, fanatic Muslims who also burn bibles and alien religious texts and flags, will be reminded of how disgusting the practice is. But don't count on it.
But it is disgusting. And it is disgusting no matter how many people believe the act would be and should be protected by the First Amendment.
In fact, it is uncivilized. I believe that the Obama administration should go to the Supreme Court or maybe tactically to the most sensible and civilized appellate court and seek an injunction against this atrocity that 1. will encourage Muslim madmen to respond in kind and 2. will also encourage primitive Christians to extend and expand the auto da fé.
"Once to every man and nation comes the moment to decide..." goes an old and my favorite Christian hymn. This is the moment.